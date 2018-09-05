Wednesday, 05 September 2018 15:52

Jindal claims Republicans stick with Trump since president is conservative on major issues

jindal cavuto
Today, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, who previously condemned Donald Trump when they both were candidates for president has just written for publication a different view. Jindal contends that Trump, regardless as to how the President campaigned, is administering as a conservative.
 
Here are the opening comments of Jindal's column regarding why conservatives stick with Trump:
 

With each new controversy, Donald Trump’s opponents plead with Republicans to denounce him. Hasn’t Mr. Trump broken from GOP orthodoxy on free trade, immigration and entitlement reform? Not to mention the personal scandals and the never-ending tweets. Why do Republican leaders hesitate to rebuke him?

A shallow answer is politics: Sens. Jeff Flake and Bob Corker both tangled with Mr. Trump, and it turned out to be political suicide. But to get a deeper answer, it’s instructive to examine what Mr. Trump hasn’t done. Since the campaign, Mr. Trump has abandoned many of his previous positions and embraced traditional conservative views.

