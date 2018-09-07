Crouere's Top 10 To-Do's for President Donald Trump

President Trump, it has been a rough few weeks. The “Deep State” has literally thrown everything including the kitchen sink at you, but, thankfully, you are still standing.

(Photo: Jeff Crouere and Donald Trump)

First it was the betrayal from a woman who you made into a reality TV star, Omarosa Manigault Newman. Then it was the dual blow of the Michael Cohen guilty plea and allegations that you directed him make supposedly illegal payments to women alleging affairs. Simultaneously, your former campaign manager Paul Manafort was found guilty on eight counts and might face the prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison.

Last weekend, the nation was subjected to continuous coverage of the funeral of U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) and the eulogists who inappropriately used the opportunity of a funeral to condemn you. This was coupled with a heaping dose of media bashing of your presidency.

This week, the hyperventilating media promotion of the Bob Woodward book "Fear" about your administration and the New York Times anonymous editorial purportedly written by a senior administration official had led some of your political enemies to recommend your removal by use of the 25th amendment.

Undoubtedly, your many political opponents want to drive you from office and invalidate an Electoral College landslide and the votes of 63 million Americans. They will use impeachment, a Special Counsel investigation or the absurdity of invoking the 25th amendment to separate you from the office who are holding.

As you know, they hate you personally, your agenda and your “deplorable” supporters. While you have done incredibly well over the last 19 months, here are my suggestions to raise your game even higher to deal with the unprecedented level of hatred being directed at you. With two months until the crucial mid-term elections, it is crucial that these ideas be followed, otherwise we risk the horror of the Democrats taking control of the U.S. Congress and completely sidetracking your agenda to “Make America Great Again.”

Here is my “Top Ten To-Do List” to navigate the chaotic environment you face:

1) Declassify. Turn the tables on your enemies within the Justice Department and declassify all documents requested by House Republicans. This includes all the application used to apply for FISA court approval to spy on your campaign aide, Carter Page.

2) You're Fired. Time to clean house and fire the “Deep State’ operatives in your administration. This includes the ones who are leaking to the press and the ones who are actively trying to thwart your agenda. U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) has a good suggestion, start using lie detectors.

3) Border Wall. Stand firm on this most vital issue. If the money is not allocated for this project, the government must be shut down. We desperately need a wall to stop the flow of illegal immigrants. You campaigned on this issue, it was a major part of your platform and being firm on this issue will motivate your base to vote in the mid-terms.

4) Media Blackout. It is time to stop giving interviews to hostile media entities like Reuters, Bloomberg, etc. These entities are completely hostile to your agenda and will attempt in every way to harm you.

5) Reward Conservative Media. In return, there are many conservative commentators and host who would be happy to interview you. In fact, I’ll gladly make my program available to you at any time. On our programs, you will not be subjected to hostility and will be treated fairly.

6) End White House press conferences and free your press secretary from the drudgery of dealing with mean spirited, nasty liberals who only try to pose gotcha questions. These attack dogs should not be assisted in any way.

7) Keep tweeting. This is best way to get your message to the American people and combat the bias from the 90% negative coverage you receive from the mainstream and hopelessly liberal news media.

8) More Rallies. Keep scheduling these events all over the country. It motivates the base and helps candidates in tough mid-term elections.

9) No Special Counsel Interview. Under no circumstances should you be interviewed by Robert Mueller and his team of attack dog Democrat attorneys. This is a perjury trap, an attempt to end your presidency. Whether the questions are in writing or not, there should be no cooperation with a team of illegitimate and probably illegal investigators who are solely focused on your political destruction.

10) Reward Loyal Supporters. Stop reaching out to Democrats, they are trying to remove you. Also, stop filling your administration with “Never Trump” and establishment Republicans. These people are not committed to your presidency and your agenda and certainly do not care about your loyal supporters and their well-being.

Mr. President, if you implement these suggestions, not only will the Republicans win the mid-term elections, but you will be re-elected in 2020. The stakes are high, so it is imperative that you take advice from people who have your interests at heart and the interests of the American people,

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.