Two-faced Hillary Clinton gropes for Kavanaugh confirmation delays with Ford hypocrisies

Last night on MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Clinton claimed that Republicans were trying to “rush” the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. Of course, this overlooks how thorough the process has actually been. He has provided more documents than any other Supreme Court nominee in history. Kavanaugh has also submitted to 30 hours of Senate testimony, 65 meetings with Senators and answered 2,000 questions.

After decades in the public eye, Hillary Clinton refuses to retire and ride off into the sunset. The woman who feels that the election was stolen from her is continuing to do interviews and make incendiary comments about President Trump.

He has been subjected to the same “circus” that Clarence Thomas faced in 1991. Like Thomas, Kavanaugh is dealing with a last minute salacious charge of abusive treatment of a woman. While Thomas had to answer to charges from a former work associate, Anita Hill, Kavanaugh must now respond to charges from a woman who is claiming he groped her 36 years ago.

The accuser is Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a left wing activist who has donated to Democrats, attended anti-Trump rallies wearing a pink vagina hat and signed an anti-Trump letter. Supposedly, Dr. Ford did not want her name to be released publicly, but she hired an attorney, took a lie detector test and scrubbed all of her social media accounts. She said nothing about this alleged assault for decades, so her last minutes charges are suspect to say the least.

In reality, Kavanaugh has an unblemished record as a public servant and has been investigated by the FBI six times as background checks for government positions. In response to Dr. Ford, 200 Women who actually knew him in high school have signed a letter vouching for Kavanaugh’s good character and his respectful treatment of women.

These last minute delays are being pushed only to derail Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Democrats hope to thwart the nomination until after the mid-term elections. At that point, Democrats hope to have control of the U.S. Senate and stop any conservative nominees that the President may submit for confirmation.

Not surprisingly, the liberal media is siding with Dr. Ford and questioning the integrity and credibility of Judge Kavanaugh. Joining in that chorus is Hillary Clinton, a woman who spent decades doing damage control for her philandering and abusive husband, Bill Clinton, who was accused of rape, harassment, groping, mistreatment and a variety of other inappropriate and criminal activity toward women.

It is the height of hypocrisy for Hillary to be condemning Republicans for putting Dr. Ford “in the dock” and not giving ample time for an investigation. According to Hillary, Dr. Ford deserves the “benefit of the doubt,” but Hillary sure did not give her husband’s accusers, Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey or Juanita Broaddrick, the benefit of the doubt.

Hillary Clinton represents the vast majority of Democrats who gave U.S. Ted Kennedy every accolade during his life despite his responsibility for the death of Mary Jo Kopechne in Chappaquiddick. It is the same party that awarded Bill Clinton with their presidential nomination and continues to cover for their current leaders, such as Vice Chairman and U.S. Congressman Keith Ellison (D-MN), who has been accused of assault by a former girlfriend.

In the Ellison case and many others, the silence from Democrats is deafening. Obviously, they are only concerned about defending women when it suits their political purposes.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.