Liberals attacking Kavanaugh, Cruz, Trump and Republicans are out of control

The confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh has clearly exposed the horrific antics of left-wing protesters. During several days of hearings, activists disrupted proceedings by screaming slogans and playing for the cameras. Their bad behavior was modeled by Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee who continually interrupted Chairman Charles Grassley (R-IA).

One of the worst offenders was U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) who admitted in a Stanford University column that he groped a girl without her consent in high school. In the new rules of the politically correct environment of today, Booker should be immediately removed from the United States Senate.

Of course, Democrats do not want to discuss Booker, U.S. Congressman Keith Ellison (D-MN), who is facing two accusations of sexual misconduct, or several other liberal politicians who have engaged in inappropriate or criminal behavior toward women.

Their complete focus is on stopping the Kavanaugh nomination to the Supreme Court. In the last few days, two women have come forward with accusations that Kavanaugh sexually harassed them. In fact, there may be another accuser who is being represented by Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels.

In the bizarre world of today’s politics, Avenatti has been a regular guest on CNN and MSNBC making outrageous claims about President Trump. Now, he is a cable news fixture making ridiculous accusations about Judge Kavanaugh.

In interviews, Avenatti disputed Kavanaugh’s claim that he was a virgin until many years after college. While he initially charged that Kavanaugh participated in gang rapes, he is now charging that Kavanaugh engaged in oral sex and other types of sexual activity.

While this “freak show” is being covered by the national media, enraged left-wing activists are continuing to hunt down conservatives and Trump administration officials in public. The latest victim was U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) who was chased out of a fancy Italian restaurant last night by 20 obnoxious militants. The protesters entered the restaurant and refused to leave until Cruz and his wife were forced from the facility. Only after Cruz left did the restaurant management demand the protesters exit as well.

This harassment of a U.S. Senator and his wife continues a disturbing trend that has been on display for several months. Trump officials like the Homeland Security Secretary, the former EPA Director, a White House adviser and even the White House Press Secretary were confronted by protesters in public restaurants and forced to leave.

At this point, it is imperative that the security of conservative members of Congress, as well as the President and his administration officials be protected. Sadly, left-wing hatred can turn to violence. Last year, U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise (R-LA) was almost killed by a Bernie Sanders supporter at a GOP baseball practice. Several weeks ago, a Republican congressional candidate in California was almost stabbed to death by a liberal protester at a public festival.

With Democrats not vigorously acting to control these mobs, the dangerous antics will continue. The group “Smash Racism DC” claimed responsibility for the harassment of Senator Cruz and his wife. They posted an ominous message for Cruz, the President, Judge Kavanaugh “and the rest of the racist, sexist, transphobic and homophobic right-wing scum.” In their tweet they made a clear threat, “You are not safe. We will find you. We will expose you. We will take from you the peace you have taken from so many others.”

This tweet should have been removed, but, sadly, it seems only conservatives are removed, or shadow banned by Twitter. More importantly, this group of dangerous radical leftists should be receiving a visit from the United States Secret Service. The threats against our President, his administration and his supporters are becoming too numerous and should concern every law abiding American.

To today’s left-wing, civil political discourse is no longer pursued. Instead, the preferred option are threats of violence and that should no longer be tolerated in our country.

