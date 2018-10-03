Republicans rally around Kavanaugh to keep Congressional control, protect Trump

After several weeks of seeing President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee abused by Democrats, grassroots Republicans are furious. Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of gang rape, exposure, groping, sexual harassment, drunkenness, rowdiness and uncontrollable anger.

Even as he defended himself against scurrilous and uncorroborated charges, Democrats complained that he displayed too much emotion. If he would have responded in a meek manner, he would also have been criticized.

Kavanaugh is a threat to Democrats who want to preserve abortion rights and do not want to see the Supreme Court move in a more conservative direction. Instead of criticizing his judicial decisions or his interpretation of the U.S. Constitution, Democrats have decided to destroy him by focusing exclusively on his high school and college days. Thus, at the surreal Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, we witnessed the spectacle of Democrats questioning Kavanaugh about flatulence, vomiting and beer drinking.

The abuse from Senate Democrats and the media’s obsession with accusations of sexual misconduct from over thirty five years ago has energized the Republican Party base. Talk radio lines are heating up with enraged callers and donations are pouring into GOP campaigns.

It remains to be seen whether it will be enough to defeat the Democrats who have history on their side. Usually, the party that does not control the White House and Congress scores big victories in mid-term elections. It happened for the Republican Party in their massive landslides of 1994 and 2010. Will Democrats be able to repeat this history with a huge victory in November?

Certainly, the big money is on the side of the Democrats as an array of special interest groups will pour significant resources into swing districts. While Republicans are raising record amounts of money, Democrats have the additional advantage of monolithic support from both the liberal media and Hollywood, who will be working non-stop for the Democrats to win back control of the Congress.

If Democrats win, the Trump agenda will be dead, all Deep State investigations will end and impeachment hearings will be convened. Amazingly, with a Democratic Party victory, U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will be set to become Speaker of the House once again. This San Francisco liberal was a disaster in her last term as House Speaker and will undoubtedly not disappoint Americans with another odious turn in the position that is second in line to the presidency.

In this final month, Republicans have only one chance and that is to use the Kavanaugh spectacle to their advantage. They need to remind voters about the type of horrific tactics Democrats use to achieve power. They need to remind people of Nancy Pelosi and her record in Congress.

Clearly, it will be an uphill climb for the GOP to retain a majority in both houses of Congress. In the latest Real Clear Politics average of generic congressional polls, the Democrats have a 7.3% lead over Republicans. If this continues until Election Day, we can get ready for the disaster of Speaker Pelosi again. However, if the Kavanaugh experience has united and motivated the 63 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump, the Republicans still have a chance to defy history and the experts and retain their majorities.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.