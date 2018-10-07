From Trump, Russia to Kavanaugh to Mueller, with no love

The biggest whodunit in Washington returns to the Mueller probe after a respite consisting of recriminations over Supreme Court nominee, Brett M. Kavanaugh. Senators Susan Collins, Jeff Flake, and Joe Manchin will be remembered, in particular, for their roles in placing Kavanaugh on a court that’s predicted to cost lives by rolling back environmental protection, workplace safety, and reproductive health.

The action is focused, again, on what the enigmatic Mueller is doing. For starters, it appears that everyone who’s going to flip on Donald Trump has already do so, and Mueller is shedding prosecutors who, hardly, were hired as researchers. A fair assumption is that when there’s nothing to prosecute, and Mueller is notoriously thrifty, it’d be wasteful to pay staff to watch cable news and do crosswords.

It’s far too early to assume all is well in Trump world, and the president should still worry, but there’s a glimmer of good news in how things are going. It’s a given that nothing is going to happen before the midterms. Even the erstwhile Rudy Giuliani has shifted gears. His new crusade to take George Soros’ money because he’s “anti-Christ.” Good God!

Donald Trump has been saying, forever, that he didn’t collude with Russia in 2016. There’s substantial evidence that others did, however, but, so far, the closest thing to Trump’s personal involvement has been prevaricating for his son, Don Jr., with respect to the infamous Trump Tower meet with Russians claiming to have dirt on Hillary. The fact is, we’re learning, his campaign’s innermost operations workings were as messy as Trump’s desk, a mishmash saved only by GOP operatives like Reince Priebus.

Other discussions have centered on the exact meaning of the word “collusion.” It’s not a legal definition, rather, a term more commonly invoked to show involvement of others in a scheme or design to conspire to do an act. If Trump is as disorganized a thinker as his public rallies suggest, and his ability to form thoughts as compromised as Michael Wolff, Bob Woodward, and Omarosa claim, it’d be difficult to conceive of him formulating a concerted strategy to work with the GRU.

Where this is going is that Democrats might consider that Mueller’s probe could find Trump, personally, blameless in Russian meddling. Even if he was told about it by others who were engaged with Russia, a defense attorney could argue that Trump was incapable of understanding the nature and quality of his actions, and too scattered a thinker to understand the consequences.

Donald Trump’s presidency is an accident. For many, it’s a fortuitous one because of undeniable economic gains during his term of office. The end, however, shouldn’t be permitted to justify the means and if Trump conspired with Russia he should be removed. The problem is that between point “A” and point “B” the line is squiggly. Since it may never be straightened, there’s the possibility that, for once, Trump is telling the truth.