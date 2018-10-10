Saints' Kamara fashion stunt makes divisive NFL again

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is a legitimate star. He has plenty of talent and should be a great contributor for the team for many years to come. Unfortunately, he has decided to enter the world of politics. After the Saints gameon Mondaynight, Kamara donned a Colin Kaepernick San Francisco 49ers jersey. He also wore a “Make Africa Home Again” red hat, an apparent imitation of Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hat.

Obviously, Kamara is making a number of political statements with his fashion choices. First, he is showing support for a former NFL player who is best known for kneeling during the National Anthem, not Super Bowl victories. Also, he is letting everyone know his preference is to live in Africa, not the United States of America.

Sadly, Kamara must not appreciate the benefits of living in this country, where he can become a millionaire for playing a game. In contrast, Africa does not offer such economic opportunities for professional athletes. If Kamara wants to help Africa, he can donate his multi-million dollar salary to many fine charities doing great work in the impoverished countries throughout that continent.

Kaepernick has not played NFL footballin two years. He has transitioned into the role of social justice warrior and paid spokesperson for Nike. His new life has been very financially beneficial and he has not been required to risk injury playing a dangerous game. This activist is not hurting financially, in fact, he is receiving more publicity now than he did as a NFL player.

It is odd that Alvin Kamara and others are championing a person who has not suffered in any way. If Kaepernick was a good enough quarterback, he would be asked to join a NFL team. The record shows that Kaepernick, as starting quarterback, only won one game during his last year in the NFL. It is little wonder that NFL teams are not beating down his door.p>

It is unfortunate that Kamara decided to become political on a night that should have been solely focused on the amazing NFL passing record broken by Saints Quarterback Drew Brees.Not only was Kamara’s fashion choice ill advised, but it also clearly upset many fans and especially veterans, who cherish our symbols of national unity such as the American Flag and the National Anthem.

The Saints and the NFL should put an end to these political statements. There is a time and place for a player to become a social justice warrior if he wants to get involved in politics, but it is not during a game or afterwards in the locker room. Hopefully, the league will forgo the constant urge to be politically correct and issue new policies banning such controversial activities that do nothing to attract new fans or corporate sponsors to the NFL.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at7:30 p.m.Fridays and at10:00 p.m.Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from7-11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990-AM &www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author ofAmerica's Last Chanceand provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and onwww.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him atThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

