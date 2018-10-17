Report: Mueller is near to giving Trump probe findings

The publication reported to day that "Special Counsel Robert Mueller is expected to issue findings on core aspects of his Russia probe soon after the November midterm elections as he faces intensifying pressure to produce more indictments or shut down his investigation, according to two U.S. officials".

The report in Bloomberg emerges as key questions still exist such as whether President Trump will remove his US Attorney General Jeff Sessions and possibly even the assistant AG Rod Rosenstein. Also in limbo is whether Mueller will compel President Trump to testify under oath and if so, if that would spark a constitutional conflagration.

Separately, some poll watchers wonder if the Democrats will win the house and possily open up investigations that they believe have been stymied by the Republicans.