Report: Mueller is near to giving Trump probe findings

The report in Bloomberg emerges as key questions still exist such as whether President Trump will remove his US Attorney General Jeff Sessions and possibly even the assistant AG Rod Rosenstein. Also in limbo is whether Mueller will compel President Trump to testify under oath and if so, if that would spark a constitutional conflagration.
Separately, some poll watchers wonder if the Democrats will win the house and possily open up investigations that they believe have been stymied by the Republicans.
Here is more from Bloomberg:
Specifically, Mueller is close to rendering judgment on two of the most explosive aspects of his inquiry: whether there were clear incidents of collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, and whether the president took any actions that constitute obstruction of justice, according to one of the officials, who asked not to be identified speaking about the investigation.
That doesn’t necessarily mean Mueller’s findings would be made public if he doesn’t secure unsealed indictments. The regulations governing Mueller’s probe stipulate that he can present his findings only to his boss, who is currently Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The regulations give a special counsel’s supervisor some discretion in deciding what is relayed to Congress and what is publicly released.