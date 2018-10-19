RED ALERT: Keep Trump, GOP agendas, halt Blue Wave

Over the next several weeks, Americans will be going to the polls in the most eagerly anticipated and consequential mid-term election in our nation’s history. Voters will decide whether to continue the President’s agenda which includes cutting regulations and taxes, boosting our military, renegotiating our trade deals, and focusing on border security.

This agenda has produced incredible economic results in less than two years. This week, the World Economic Forum ranked the United States as the most competitive economy among the 140 countries ranked. This is the first time since 2008 that the United States has topped this important list. This report follows an amazing list of positive economic indicators in recent weeks. The United States is enjoying an incredibly low unemployment rate, robust economic growth, and stellar consumer and small business confidence. It is a great time to be living in our country.

In a usual election, the party responsible for such good economic times would have a tremendous lead in the polls. Unfortunately, in our country today, the Democrats are leading in the congressional generic ballot and most pollsters predict a “blue wave” on November 6.

The Democrats are leading because of the powerful institutions that support them, namely, the media, Hollywood, academia, government bureaucracies and special interest groups. In addition, Democrats have tremendous backing from the wealthiest Americans. For example, there has been a tremendous outpouring of campaign cash flowing into the coffers of Democratic candidates and political action committees from billionaires such as George Soros, Mark Zuckerberg, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer.

One beneficiary of this largess is U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), who is challenging U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the most high-profile race in the country. Incredibly, O’Rourke has raised over $35 million more than Cruz, the incumbent.

While O’Rourke and his fellow Democratic Party candidates have the right amount of money, they do not have the right message in this election. O’Rourke and other Democratic candidates have pledged to pursue impeachment charges against President Trump even though it is not a popular issue with most Americana voters. To make matters worse, U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) promises to reopen an investigation into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh if Democrats take back control of the U.S. Senate.

It will be even scarier if the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives. This means that half-baked liberal House Minority Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will become Speaker once again, a truly nightmare scenario. All “Deep State” investigations into the activities of corrupt Department of Justice officials will be ended. The entire Trump agenda will be immediately halted. Democrats will work to rescind the tax cuts, push for a massive expansion of Obamacare, and fight all efforts to enhance border security. In fact, Pelosi has vowed to shut down any attempt to fund a border wall and called President Trump’s interest in the wall a “manhood issue.”

Along with harassing the President and stopping his agenda and investigating Justice Kavanaugh again, the Democrats have nothing to offer but the expansion of big government. There is no message of hope from the Democrats of 2018 only hate. The party has devolved from the inspiring rhetoric of President John F. Kennedy in the 1960’s to today’s calls for harassment of Republicans from U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA).

Democratic Party leaders are not offering inspiration but are inciting their followers to commit violence. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder encouraged Democrats to “kick” Republicans, while Hillary Clinton claimed that Democrats could no longer be civil to Republicans. Sadly, unhinged Democrats across the country have followed this advice and attacked Republican elected officials, candidates and campaign workers.

A responsible party would make an announcement condemning this violence and encouraging supporters to remain non-violent. Sadly, no such messages have been forthcoming from Democrats in 2018, leading to the conclusion that hate is the real message they want to convey.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.