Trump taking decisive action to stop the army of migrants

With an army of 10,000 migrants closing in on the Southern border, The White House is considering a range of options including a temporary halt to asylum. The first step should be to order the United States military to secure the 2,000-mile border with Mexico. Today, it was reported that approximately 1,000 troops would be deployed to the border to provide additional resources to the U.S. Border Patrol. While this would be a good first stop, it is woefully inadequate. The time is now for President Donald Trump to take dramatic action and these bold steps would have the support of the American people.

For decades, Americans have been promised border security, but we have never received anything but hollow rhetoric from both parties. Democrats do not want border security because their party benefits from an influx of immigrants, both legal and illegal. Millions of the new arrivals become dependent on government programs and those who vote are reliable supporters of the Democrat Party. In recent elections, approximately 75% of the Hispanics have voted Democrat.

Among Republicans, the donor class has supported the influx of “cheap labor” to bolster their business and lower their costs. In the meantime, these workers are taking jobs away from law abiding, tax paying American citizens.

Donald Trump upended this trend in 2016 with his bold promises of a border wall. In his rallies, supporters yelled “Build the Wall,” with more intensity than with any other issue. It is the biggest unfulfilled promise of his presidency. Unfortunately, he has been stymied by Congress who has refused to fund the border wall in any significant way. While a pittance has been authorized, about $25 billion still needs to be allocated for an effective border wall to be constructed that will protect our citizens.

With no border wall, benefits galore and asylum being offered to those people who enter the country, migrants have tremendous incentives to leave their home country and make the trek to the promised land, the United States. At this point, the threat to our country is severe. If this group is allowed into the United States it will only encourage more migrants to follow.

With 330 million Americans, including a potential pool of 22 million illegal immigrants, the United States is not able to accept any new immigrants. In fact, at this point, our country should focus on assimilation not more immigrants. We should work to integrate the immigrants already here and try to deport as many of the illegal immigrants as possible. We are either a nation of laws or we are not.

Today, the problems we face from unchecked illegal immigration are multi-faceted. It ranges from the lack of English being spoken in our classrooms to the lack of respect for American symbols such as our flag. We want to accept immigrants who have skills and training needed to bolster our economy and who love our country. Immigrants who are unskilled will only become a drain on our already overburdened taxpayers.

Illegal immigrants who make it across the border quality for a range of benefits. These laws must change. The catch and release system must end as 98% of the immigrants never attend the scheduled hearing. We also should end birthright citizenship. If they have children in this country, they automatically become United States citizens. Many other countries have abandoned such laws and for good reason. It only attracts more people to try to circumvent our laws and try to enter the country illegally.

Another group of migrants is currently gathering in Guatemala ready to begin their trek to the United States border. If the President does not take bold action soon this group will be followed by many more.

At some point, this country needs to decide whether we want borders or not. The United States of America cannot accommodate in our country an influx of untold millions of people from around the world.

It is time to put “America First” as President Trump promised in his campaign. This slogan has the support of the American people, it now needs to be implemented.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.