Trump, GOP hope to make media miserable again on election night

If you are ever feeling unhappy and need a lift in spirits, a great idea is to go back and watch the videos showing the liberal media literally crying after the election of Donald Trump as President in 2016. Their reactions are hysterical as the so-called experts in the media were totally dumfounded that Trump was elected.

For weeks before the 2016 election, network anchors are reporters were sure that Hillary Clinton would win. They were confidently predicting that Trump could do nothing to change the outcome of the election. In fact, in the early part of the Election Night coverage, there was celebration and eager anticipation of a Hillary Clinton victory speech.

Thankfully, the revelry ended as the results started to come in from the Rust Belt and other states across the nation. In the end, Trump won an overwhelming Electoral College landslide by claiming 30 states and 304 votes. Ever since that remarkable victory, Democrats and their partners in the media have tried every trick imaginable to thwart the President’s agenda. It is an attack against not only the President, but also his 63 million voters, the group unfairly labeled “The Deplorables.”

After his stunning victory, this President did not receive one day of a honeymoon from the media, which gave Barack Obama an eight-year vacation from tough questions and investigative journalism. In recent months, the media focus has been on the mid-term elections and their hope for a “blue wave” of Democrats taking control of Congress. Many hopelessly liberal members of the media want Democrats to investigate, impeach and ultimately remove President Trump from office.

Democrats and their special interest donors have raised a shocking amount of money to oust Republicans from control of the U.S. Congress. Overall $5.2 billion will be spent in this election cycle, including almost $1 billion by Democrats to win back control of the House. This will be 33% more than Republicans will have to spend to retain control.

Most political analysts believe the Democrats have a “lock” on the House and an outside chance of taking control of the Senate. However, it would be delightful if a plethora of new liberal Democrats were not elected on Tuesday night and all the supposed experts were wrong once again. Another wonderful result would be that the multiple Trump haters that litter network news coverage would be miserable once again.

Let’s encourage every voter to support Republican candidates in the mid-term elections as the nation cannot afford to empower bitter Democrats who practice Trump hatred coupled with dangerous socialist policies. Even though congressional Republican leaders have been weak and have a lackluster record of achievement, compared to Nancy Pelosi and her cohorts, they are the reincarnation of the Founding Fathers.

In this election, the stakes are too high for our country. If Democrats take control of Congress, they will end the Trump agenda and launch a series of new investigations targeting the President once again.

The President is on the road to making America great again. However, if he is going to accomplish this goal, it is essential that the America people make the media miserable again on Tuesday night.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.