Media, Acosta's treatment of Trump in post-election presser, a new low

The President’s first post mid-term election was a wild scene at the White House. It was an 87-minute marathon with almost universally hostile

The entire episode exposed the horrible relationship that exists between the mostly liberal media and President Trump. This type of craziness would have never happened during the Obama presidency. Of course, the media did not ask tough questions to President Obama and gave him the type of respect that President Trump never receives.

At one point in the news conference, Jim Acosta of CNN refused to relinquish the microphone and badgered the President with additional questions. In response, the President called him a “rude, terrible person.” Initially Acosta asked the about the migrant caravan, but when after the President answered the question and tried to call on another reporter, Acosta brought up the Russian investigation and did not allow the White House staffer to take the microphone. Finally, after blurting out another question, the President said “Okay, just sit down, please. When you report fake news, which CNN does, a lot, you are the enemy of the people.”

Acosta’s antics were unprecedented at a presidential news conference. This level of hostility and rudeness has never been seen before at the White House. All sense of media respect for the office of the presidency is gone, there is now pure hatred. By allowing so many questions and showcasing this behavior to the American people, the President completely exposed the media’s agenda.

In previous administrations, journalists explored the truth from an objective viewpoint, with no political agenda. Today, as documented by respected organizations like the Media Research Center (MRC), there is a blatant anti-Trump agenda. According to the latest MRC reports, approximately 95% of the major network news coverage of President Trump has been consistently negative since his inauguration.

Today, the hostility reached a dangerous level. In fact, the Secret Service should have thrown Jim Acosta out of the White House. His press credentials should be revoked, and he should never be allowed into the White House during the Trump presidency.

It is amazing that the President and his White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, even participate in press conferences and allow themselves to be abused by the liberal and hostile media.

This type of wild scene is not healthy for our country and will only further damage the already low opinion that so many Americans have of the media. Tough questions are appropriate, but it is never suitable for members of the media to become belligerent and hostile toward the President of the United States.

A certain level of respect is due to whoever holds the office of the presidency whether it is Barack Obama or Donald Trump. Surely, the media offered former President Obama such respect, but it is quite disturbing they refuse to give this President the same type of respect.

He deserves that type of dignified treatment because he was elected to the highest office in our country and he represents all Americans, whether the media likes it or not. If this type of disgraceful display from the media continues, the President and his Press Secretary should no longer conduct press conferences. What happened today should never happen again.

