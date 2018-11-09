Michelle Obama goes low, Trump will never forgive

In her new memoir, “Becoming,” former First Lady Michelle Obama unloaded on President Donald Trump. She said she would “never forgive” him for endangering her family. She blamed the President for his role in promoting the “birther” movement that raised questions about where her husband was born. In the book, she wrote “The whole thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed. But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks. What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk, And for this I’d never forgive him.”

Today, as he was departing for a trip to Paris to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI, President Trump was asked about her comments. He said he would “never forgive” President Obama “for what he did to our United States military by not funding it properly. It was depleted. Everything was old and tired. And I came in and I had to fix it, and I’m in the process of spending tremendous amounts of money. So, I’ll never forgive him for what he did to our military. I’ll never forgive him for what he did in many other ways — which I’ll talk to you about in the future. What he did to our military made this country very unsafe for you, and you, and you.”

Democrat's blue wave and Trump's scorched earth The President had no problem at all with Republicans investigating Hillary Clinton for eight years. He had no problem at all pushing the Republican House to release classified information that would severely destroy our relationships with our world partners and dry up our intelligence sources.

Trump is very close to complete self-destruction Trump is very close to complete self-destruction-- The media isn’t Trump’s enemy, but he is, and he appears intent on self-destruction in a tragic way due to an obsessive compulsion to say anything in the moment.

Of course, President Trump is right about the shameful legacy of Barack Obama. He should never be forgiven for his disregard of the military, his divisive rhetoric, his globalist agenda, his multiple lies about Obamacare, his refusal to embrace American exceptionalism while apologizing for our country on foreign soil. His disastrous record will be not age well as his ranking by historians will continue to decline in the years ahead.

While President Trump refused to address Michelle Obama directly, she should not escape blame. She was a willing and enthusiastic partner for her husband’s entire leftist agenda. Her extravagant spending on her staff and her eagerness to waste taxpayer money on lavish vacations should not be forgiven.

During the 2008 campaign, she made some very sad remarks. As her husband was winning the Democratic presidential nomination, she said “People in this country are ready for change and hungry for a different kind of politics and … for the first time in my adult life I am proud of my country because it feels like hope is finally making a comeback.”

The comment was an insight into her character as it showed Michelle Obama was not proud of a country that sent spacecraft into the heavens to explore the universe, funded programs to combat AIDS in Africa, helped alleviate poverty both here and throughout the world, and ended the Cold War and freed millions of people from the grips of communist dictatorship. She was only proud of her country when her husband was winning the presidency.

To say Michelle Obama is self-centered is an understatement. This type of arrogance was also on display on May 2, 2018 at the National College Signing Day at Temple University in Philadelphia. While addressing the crowd, she referred to herself as the “Forever First Lady” of her country. Not only was the comment a tremendous insult to our nation’s wonderful current First Lady Melania Trump, but it was another clear indication that Michelle Obama is incredibly egotistical.

Thankfully, she is no longer the First Lady, but she is still making plenty of money giving speeches and she will earn millions of dollars on her new book. It seems some in the Democratic Party want her to run for President in 2020. If Michelle Obama does enter the race, it will not be a cakewalk as some of her comments will come back to haunt her.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.