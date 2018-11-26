Merry Black Monday from General Motors, but Trump, it's Mueller Time

Here’s how the news is playing out on twitter

So far, none of the Louisiana US Senators or Congressmen have commented. Nor has President Donald Trump. However, he has tweeted about other matters, top of mind, Special Counsel, Robert Mueller..

When Mueller does his final report, will he be covering all of his conflicts of interest in a preamble, will he be recommending action on all of the crimes of many kinds from those “on the other side”(whatever happened to Podesta?), and will he be putting in statements from..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018

....hundreds of people closely involved with my campaign who never met, saw or spoke to a Russian during this period? So many campaign workers, people inside from the beginning, ask me why they have not been called (they want to be). There was NO Collusion & Mueller knows it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018

As someone who spent 23 years working in the auto industry in Oshawa, I am absolutely gutted for all my former co-workers and friends/family who will be affected by this GM plant closure. So many tough moments in the industry since '08 but always thought GM would be in Oshawa. — Curtis Hodgins (@chodgins23) November 26, 2018

Kodak moment for the auto industry is here! Sad but was inevitable. Other legacy manufacturers need to take notice! #electricvehicles #cleantech #autonomouscars



GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America - ABC News https://t.co/KzockkTpvs (via @ABC) — THINK!zone (@vinylzone) November 26, 2018

Layoffs are horrible for the factory workers, but great for stock prices. GM stock is up more than 7% to 38.52 at the moment. That's a 3 mo. high. pic.twitter.com/1ZVCmMQvGe — Carlyle Gordon (@lcby) November 26, 2018

.@RepTimRyan (D-Ohio) calls closure of GM Lordstown plant in his district "a new Black Monday in the Mahoning Valley." More than 1600 employees laid off pic.twitter.com/NmfuhZP2RL — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) November 26, 2018