Merry Black Monday from General Motors, but Trump, it's Mueller Time

With the holiday season in the air, it’s “ Merry Black Monday” for many in the auto industry, specifically, some workers at General Motors.

The automobile giant who received a major bailout a decade ago announced major closings today and obviously, there are some very unhappy people.

 

So far, none of the Louisiana US Senators or Congressmen have commented. Nor has President Donald Trump. However, he has tweeted about other matters, top of mind, Special Counsel, Robert Mueller..

    This rebuke by Roberts was in response to Trump’s claim that the 9th circuit was unfair and biased because they were appointed by Democrats. Trump had just lost a case over the issue of the migrants and asylum.
    This year, our radio listeners nominated several dozen individuals and groups, all with outstanding credentials to become our Ringside Politics Turkey of the Year. Nevertheless, the clear winner with the most votes and the best choice for our 2018 award is House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI).

 

 

 

