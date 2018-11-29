Trump says everybody knew about Trump Tower Moscow; Really?

However, Trump also said that everybody knew about the Trump Tower building initiative in Moscow at that time, referring to, the summer of 2016 and prior.

That would be expected. Going on the attack is vintage Trump.

Today, after the blockbuster news broke that Michael Cohen, the former attorney for Donald Trump, pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about pursuing a Trump Tower deal is Moscow, as late as the summer of 2016, President Trump faced the media and slammed Cohen as a liar and someone just looking to get a reduced sentence.

Not sure whom everybody is, but, based upon my quick review of publications at that time, NOBODY, who should have known about the deal knew anything about it.

Nobody. Or, if somebody did, it surely was not public knowledge as Trump now wants us to believe.

Surely, at the time that Trump was being effusive with his flattery of Vladimir Putin in ways that made America eyeballs roll, the voting public was not told anything about the project.

What I recall vividly was Trump claiming over and over that he has no business ties with Russia.

He did not say, well, you know, “I do have this deal pending in Moscow”.

I think Marco Rubio and others would have loved to have known more about this at the time, don’t you?

Trump also said today that as a businessman, he had a right to do whatever he wanted to do.

True.

But being honest with the American people and fully disclosing your potential ties to our adversary would be something we as American voters have a right to know, too, don’t you think? Unless he was trying to cover this up as he did the revelations of two women who had prior affairs, information that he was concerned would be major news stories. Just ask Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels.

Here is a cursory review of articles at the very time that is now being discussed as being the time the deal ended—July 2016. The time reference is, Trump was being questioned about his Russian ties.

Inside Trump’s financial ties to Russia and his unusual flattery of Vladimir Putin

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/inside-trumps-financial-ties-to-russia-and-his-unusual-flattery-of-vladimir-putin/2016/06/17/dbdcaac8-31a6-11e6-8ff7-7b6c1998b7a0_story.html?utm_term=.aa6e9edaf4f8



They said they first met Trump after hiring Miss Universe contestants for one of Emin’s music videos. Trump ultimately appeared in the video along with the beauty queens. After the video and the 2013 pageant, the Agalarovs said they developed a deeper relationship with Trump.

“I convinced my father it would be cool to have next to each other the Trump Tower and Agalarov Tower, and he was kind of into it at some point,” Emin Agalarov said.

The Trump Tower deal never moved past preliminary discussions. But Agalarov said the family is interested in a possible future venture.

Here’s what we know about Donald Trump and his ties to Russia

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/heres-what-we-know-about-donald-trump-and-his-ties-to-russia/2016/07/29/1268b5ec-54e7-11e6-88eb-7dda4e2f2aec_story.html?utm_term=.b36979649ac7



July 29, 2016

He told reporters this week that he would “be looking at” whether to recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea and lift sanctions imposed when Russia invaded the Ukrainian region in 2014.

And he declined to call for Russia to stay out of the U.S. election. “I’m not going to tell Putin what to do. Why should I tell Putin what to do?”



What has Trump said about his connections to Russia? Trump has said he has no ties. At a news conference Wednesday, he said “I have nothing to do with Russia,” indicating he has never met Russian President Vladi­mir Putin. A day earlier, he tweeted “For the record, I have ZERO investments in Russia.”

Q: Is it true that he has no investments in Russia?

We don’t really know. Trump has not released the financial documents that would shed light on the issue, particularly his tax returns. Breaking a tradition dating to Richard Nixon, he says he won’t make those documents public because he is being audited by the IRS.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/heres-what-we-know-about-donald-trump-and-his-ties-to-russia/2016/07/29/1268b5ec-54e7-11e6-88eb-7dda4e2f2aec_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.e70f14325742

Donald Trump and Russia: a web that grows more tangled all the time

July 30, 2016

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/jul/30/donald-trump-paul-manafort-ukraine-russia-putin-ties

Analysts suggest three primary motivations for the WikiLeaks email dump, quite probably overlapping: doing harm to the US political process to undermine its credibility; doing harm to Clinton (WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is no friend); and boosting Trump, who has heaped praise on Putin and last week broke from Republican policy by suggesting the US would not automatically come to the aid of Nato allies and saying he would consider recognising Crimea as Russian territory.

https://money.cnn.com/2016/07/29/news/donald-trump-russia-ties/

Here's what we know about Trump's business deals involving Russians:

Trump Tower in Moscow? Nope.

Trump tried several times to build a signature Trump Tower in Moscow. It never worked out.