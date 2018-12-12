Uncle Sucker must end this Honduran caravan shakedown

For months, the media and Democrats have been championing the cause of the migrants marching toward the U.S. border. These caravans were supposedly about good, hard working migrants just looking for job opportunities in the United States and fleeing oppressive governments. In reality, the caravans have been a melting pot of different agendas. While some are truly looking for opportunities, others are scam artists.

The Department of Homeland Security determined that at least 600 criminals are hiding among the thousands of people in various caravans. This potential criminal threat is one of many that face the United States due to these caravans. In Tijuana, Mexico health officials determined that approximately one-third of the migrants suffered from various health ailments, including serious diseases like tuberculosis, chicken pox and AIDS.

The latest development involves an incredible demand from caravan organizer Alfonso Guerreo Ulloa. He issued an ultimatum for the Trump administration to pay each migrant $50,000 to go home or allow entry into the United States. According to Ulloa, “It may seem like a lot of money to you, but it is a small sum compared to everything the United States has stolen from Honduras.”

Rather than steal from Honduras, the United States has been a generous donor. Obviously, Ulloa does not care about the $127 million in foreign aid his country receives from the United States each year. In addition, illegal aliens from Honduras living in the United States send $3.3 billion annually to relatives back home, which is 16% of the Gross Domestic Product of the country of Honduras. Without these “remittances” the economy of Honduras would collapse.

Clearly, the United States is bankrolling Honduras and is the country’s largest benefactor. Not only do Ulloa and his fellow extortionists ignore reality, they are also demanding that the United States remove Orlando Hernandez, the President of Honduras. The migrant organizers gave Trump officials 72 hours to comply with their ridiculous demands.

It is not the role of President Trump to determine who occupies the position of President of Honduras. In fact, if the migrants believe the political leadership is so horrible in Honduras, they should stay in their home country and fight for change.

Sadly, this episode reveals the real agenda of these caravans. These migrant leaders are trying to take advantage of the United States. Hopefully, President Trump will not only reject their demands, but also stand firm on his position to build a border wall.

It is now more important than ever that the Congress fund this reasonable request. We need a wall to improve border security and stop the flow of illegal aliens and illegal drugs into our country. Polls show the American people support the wall and this miniscule request is a drop in the bucket in a budget of over $4 trillion.

The demands of the migrants show what this is all about; shaking down the American people. We have played the role of Uncle Sucker long enough. It is time to stop the giveaways toward illegal aliens and start focusing on the people who deserve the help, the American taxpayers.

