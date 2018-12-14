Should Trump deport certain Vietnamese? New Orleans Mayor Cantrell speaks out

The Trump administration says yes and claims that the focus is upon certain Vietnamese who have committed violent crimes, but appears to be interpreting current law to expand the population of Vietnamese who might be eligible for deportation.

Should Vietnamese who came into the United States, fleeing communist control and devastation of Vietnam or other circumstances prior to the resumption of diplomatic relations in 1995 be subject to deportation?

According to an administration spokesperson, as cited in The Atlantic, "“The United States and Vietnam signed a bilateral agreement on removals in 2008 that establishes procedures for deporting Vietnamese citizens who arrived in the United States after July 12, 1995, and are subject to final orders of removal,” Thrower said. “While the procedures associated with this specific agreement do not apply to Vietnamese citizens who arrived in the United States before July 12, 1995, it does not explicitly preclude the removal of pre-1995 cases.”

At least one mayor is responding to Trump's new policy. New Orleans has a large Vietnamese population and its current Mayor, LaToya Cantrell is speaking out.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell today released the following statement on the Trump Administration’s recent efforts to deport Vietnamese immigrants legally residing in the United States, many of whom have lived in the United States for decades:

“In the face of this ugly effort to target our Vietnamese neighbors--- I would like to make it clear that the entire City of New Orleans stands in solidarity with our Vietnamese community, which has contributed so much to our social and cultural fabric,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “I would also strongly encourage all naturalized residents who are eligible to apply for citizenship, to do so now.”

Under Mayor Cantrell’s administration, the City joined Cities for Citizenship, an organization that encourages naturalized residents to apply for U.S. citizenship.

“I am very disappointed with the direction of the Trump Administration on immigration laws. Our country is made of immigrants of every ethnicity. I want to encourage the administration to carefully evaluate the immigration policy and focus on the people. It should be a fair policy that the United States can sustain," said City Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen of District E.

According to media reports, the Trump Administration in 2017 initially sought to deport a number of many long-term immigrants from Vietnam, Cambodia, and other countries deemed by the Administration to be “violent criminal aliens.” This early approach was complicated by a 2008 agreement between the U.S. and Vietnam that prevents deportation of Vietnamese people who came to our country before July 12, 1995. (This marked the resumption of diplomatic relationship between the countries decades after the conclusion of the Vietnam War. The Administration’s more recent approach now operates on its belief that the 2008 agreement does not apply to pre-1995 Vietnamese immigrants. This interpretation would affect migrants who are either undocumented or have committed crimes. It would not concern migrants who have become naturalized U.S. citizens.