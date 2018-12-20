Trump gets shutdown, $5B or Go Fund Me A Wall

The politicians in Washington D.C. have failed the American people time and time again. This is especially true on the important issue of border security. The “Deep State” in Washington D.C. does not care that our country has possibly 30 million illegal immigrants. While there has been inaction on the glaring problem of border security, Congress has tried numerous times over the years to make it easier for illegal aliens to enter the United States and become American citizens. It took a massive effort of grassroots conservatives to defeat “immigration reform” legislation during the presidency of George W. Bush.

It is no surprise that in the last election, 63 million Americans responded positively and voted for presidential candidate Donald Trump when he made border security a top issue in his campaign. Due to his pledge to build a “big beautiful wall with Mexico” Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States.

Sadly, after two years of the Trump presidency, there is no border wall with Mexico and the funds have not been allocated. This is upsetting many of the President’s supporters who are demanding that Congress dedicate at least $5 billion to start the wall construction immediately.

The reason Americans who care about border security are always disappointed is that an open border benefits both political parties. The vast majority of illegal aliens who enter the United States eventually support the Democratic Party. Some become citizens and vote legally, while others vote illegally. In contrast, big business interests who donate to GOP candidates benefit from the cheap labor of illegal aliens.

The people who really suffer from this influx are the hard working American taxpayers who fund the government programs that are offered to illegal aliens and the blue collar workers who lose their jobs to illegal aliens who are paid a lower wage.

It is obvious that the politicians from both sides of the political aisle do not care about the issue of illegal immigration for they refuse to support the building of an effective and secure border wall. In fact, many Democratic Party leaders claim that President Trump is “racist” for supporting a border wall with Mexico.

The countries in Central America, as well as Mexico, should support the wall for the old adage “good fences make good neighbors” is very true. This invasion of illegal immigrants disrupts both the United States and our southern neighbors. We cannot afford to sustain the population of illegal aliens and those countries cannot sustain the loss of so many of their productive workers.

As the end of the Republican controlled Congress nears, Americans have once again witnessed two years of inaction on the border wall. All the congressional Republican Party leaders delivered was rhetoric, not results.

Now, it is time for President Trump to not only advocate for a wall, but shut down the government if he does not get the adequate funding. Not surprisingly, he is being pressured to cave to Congressional Democrats and sign a stopgap spending measure. If he does that, he may suffer severe political damage as his supporters will be furious.

Into this void of political courage, a growing number of ordinary Americans have stepped forward. Americans outraged at the open border are starting to take matters into their own hands. A Go Fund Me page (www.GoFundMe.com/TheTrumpWall) for the border wall has been started by Brian Kolfage, a triple amputee Iraq War veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart. This online fundraising movement has attracted an amazing number of donors in just a few days.

Kolfage has already raised $5.1 million from 83,000 donors in just three days. Clearly, he has captured the interest and support of a growing number of frustrated Americans. The numbers are increasing exponentially every hour.

Kolfage estimates that if each Trump voter donated just $80, the campaign would be able to reach $5 billion for the construction of a border wall. He has already established contacts in the Trump administration to accept the money for wall construction when the goal is reached.

This may be our only way of building the wall, actually funding it ourselves. Let’s support this important initiative.

