Donald Trump didn't know he's everybody's President

by Tom Aswell, Publisher of LouisianaVoice.com

(Editor’s note to Trump supporters: before you go bat-s**t crazy and start pounding me with your rants, please click on the links in boldface blue. In the past, it seems LouisianaVoice critics haven’t bothered to read the material I’ve so generously provided for them in the knowledge they won’t find the material on Faux News. Of course, when you read the linked stories, you’re free to comment as always.)

Just when you think it can’t possibly get more bizarre with this POTUS….it does.

His latest tweet seems to somehow infer that the government shutdown is okay because most of the furloughed workers are DEMOCRATS—as if that justifies the cessation of services or the loss of pay.

It’s not enough that his White House has the highest staff turnover in history—after he made an issue during the campaign of the fact that Obama had three chiefs of staff in his eight years (Trump is now on his third in less than two years).

It’s not enough, apparently that:

He says he “barely knows” Saudi Crown Prince MOHAMMED bin SALMAN, even after having boasted earlier of his “excellent” relationship with the Saudis.

He says he “doesn’t know” MATT WHITAKER, the man he named as interim attorney general to replace Jeff Sessions, despite having said earlier that he did know him. Whitaker, it was revealed after his brief promotion, had served on the advisory board of a major scam operation.

He says he “didn’t know” about the hush money payment to STORMY DANIELS.

He says he “barely knew” his own former campaign manager PAUL MANAFORT.

He claimed he “knows nothing” about former KKK leader DAVID DUKE, who said he supported the Trump candidacy and told listeners of his radio program to “get active” for Trump. Like him or loathe him, it would seem anyone running for President would know everything there was to know about the guy.

He said he “does not know” JARED KUSHNER very well. (Hint: he’s your son-in-law.)

He says he “barely knew” MICHAEL COHEN, his personal attorney of 12 years.

He says he “barely knew” Felix Sater, the Russian who worked for Bayrock, whose headquarters were in Trump Tower. Sater spearheaded negotiation, unsuccessfully, it turned out, to construct a Trump Tower in Moscow.

He said he “barely knew” MICHAEL FLYNN who, despite that one handicap, still managed to lead crowds with chants of “lock her up” at the Republican National Convention and who managed to get himself named National Security Adviser by Trump.

He claimed he “barely recalls” meeting with GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS, a foreign policy adviser for his campaign and who was the first to suggest that the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton. Coincidentally, he was also the first to be arrested and the first to plead guilty in connection with the Mueller probe.

Do we detect a trend here?

Apparently not, because no less an authority than Donald Trump himself says he has “ONE OF THE GREAT MEMORIES OF ALL TIME.”

Except when he DOESN’T.

But the one thing he does not forget is his wall, though he does seem to not remember that he promised during the campaign that MEXICO would pay for the wall because now he’s insisting that Congress pony up $5 billion or he will keep the government shut down.

Border Patrol, TSA, air traffic controllers, etc. are being required to work without pay but Trump says it’s all good because—again—most of the furloughed workers are Democrats.

As is that should matter. Ever.

And disregarding for the moment the fact that he has not a shred of evidence to support that absurd tweet, Trump should realize (except it’s obvious by now that his cognitive dissonance is such that he simply is incapable of stringing together a logical line of reasoning) that Republican or Democrat, they’re all Americans. They work for the American government, they buy goods and services in America, and they pay taxes in America.

Perhaps he’s a bad example when reflecting on how his presidency ended, but as a U.S. Senator, Lyndon Johnson was an ardent STATES-RIGHTS advocate, opposing every civil rights proposal to come down the pike, even calling efforts for federal legislation “a farce and a shame.”

But when he became President following the assassination of John F. Kennedy 55 years ago, he personally muscled the 1964 CIVIL RIGHTS ACT through Congress. Asked why the sudden departure from his Senate days, he said instead of reflecting the sentiments of his Texas constituents, “I’m everybody’s President now.”

That’s a lesson Trump should consider during his lucid moments, rare though they may be.

Memories like the corners of my mind

Misty water-colored memories of the way we were

—The Way We Were

(Thanks to Stephen Winham for passing along the lyrics)