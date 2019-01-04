House run by "mother of all" crazies, Nancy Pelosi, with Tlaib, Johnson trailing

The 116th Congress will be one for the record books, but not in a positive way. Already, one member of Congress, U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), has used a vulgar expletive to refer to the President of the United States. Her vow to “impeach the mother…er” was greeted by cheers from a group of progressive supporters at a reception Thursday night. This type of insult is certainly unprecedented in recent political history.

While congressional Republicans disliked the agenda of then, President Barack Obama, the vast majority treated him with respect. Obviously, the President represents all of the American people, something rational political opponents certainly understand.

In the case of President Donald Trump, Democrats have lost all sense of common decency. While Tlaib used vulgarity to insult the President, U.S. Representative Hank Johnson (D-GA) made an even more disturbing comment. On Tuesday, he compared the President to Nazi dictator and genocidal murderer Adolph Hitler. He made the incendiary remarks at an NAACP event at the Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia to commemorate the 156th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation. According to Johnson, “Hitler was accepting of violence towards the achievement of political objectives; Trump encouraged violence against protesters at his rallies and his messaging about Charlottesville that there were bad people on both sides sent a powerful message of approval to the far right racists in America.”

In essence, Johnson, who once feared that the island of Guam may “tip and capsize” if 8,000 Marines were stationed there, claimed that President Trump is a heinous war criminal, an evil tyrant. He continued, “Americans, particularly black Americans, can’t afford to make that same mistake about the harm that could be done by a man named Hitler or a man named Trump.” This type of idiocy is truly harmful to our entire political system.

Not surprisingly, Johnson was not reprimanded by new House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who will be busy trying to control her radical membership. It is not only Johnson and Tlaib who are crazy. They are joined by many far-left Democrats in Congress who feel complete hatred toward the President. For example, a bill to impeach the President was introduced as the first order of business for the new Congress. In addition, a bill has been filed to require both presidential and vice presidential candidates to release 10 years of tax returns. Obviously, this is aimed at President Trump who has refused to release his tax returns since they are being audited by the Internal Revenue Service.

As this Congress proceeds, decorum and dignity will be in short supply. Pelosi has already made clear that she will do nothing to rein in her members. In an MSNBC interview, Pelosi refused to condemn Tlaib’s vulgar language, saying, “I don’t think we should make a big deal of it.”

By doing nothing, Pelosi is really signaling to the American people that she is not in control of her own congressional coalition. In this Congress, it is the inmates that are truly running the asylum.

