Trump needs wall to separate truth from false or we'll all pay one day

That’s what they do. That's their job. It is also human nature. When you know that someone is not being honest, you make extra efforts to get to the truth.

I try to tell them that yes, the media is biased against Trump, but for good reasons. He lies or exaggerates so often that the media is simply challenging his or his administration comments, to get the facts.

So often, I hear my pro-Trump defenders claim the media hates him, they are evil, fake newsers and enemies of the people.

When discussing Trump and the truth, sometimes I get a response “Trump doesn’t lie”. I normally am flabbergasted when they say that.

Or, there’s the, “well, they all lie”, as if he should be given some type of pass for spreading false information because other politicians have done so and are doing so.

Or I hear “Well, Obama lied. Remember “you can keep your own doctor”, “you can keep your own insurance policy”.

So, I am not here to defend Obama for breaking a promise, at best or lying at worse. Nor do I disagree that politicians lie. Of course, so many seem to do so. Occasionally.

But I have never seen the magnitude, the frequency, the intensity of the lies, false statements, exaggerations, misleading claims from anybody as I do see and hear daily coming from Trump and his administration.

Yesterday was a great example.

He said that he had never said that Mexico would pay for the wall in lump sum.

More accurately, he said, “"When during the campaign, I would say 'Mexico is going to pay for it,' obviously, I never said this, and I never meant they're gonna write out a check, I said they're going to pay for it. They are,"

Forgive me, but, I don’t ever recall him saying that Mexico was going to reimburse the United States after we pay for the wall. I never heard him say that Mexico would not pay in lump sums.

What he did say, however, is below, and I will turn in over to FAKE NEWS, the “enemy of the people”, CNN:

But in April 2016, Trump's campaign outlined the steps he would take to compel Mexico to pay the US "$5-10 billion" to fund a border wall -- a plan that relies largely on threatening to bar undocumented Mexican immigrants in the United States from wiring money to relatives in Mexico.

"It's an easy decision for Mexico: make a one-time payment of $5-10 billion to ensure that $24 billion continues to flow into their country year after year," the memo said.

Friends, I know many of you will scoff at the almost 8000 lies that one fact checker has cited.

The Washington Post, as of December 21, said the number was 7,645 false or misleading claims.

When I’ve tried to share this and other similar fact-checking links with others, I get no response. Or, they rebut with "Fake News". Regardless, they won't look at the articles. Never.

The main problem with these lies, exaggerations, false claims, misleading statements or whatever one wants to call it, they undermine the credibility of his policies. I try to believe what he says only to be disappointed time and time again.

Trump has no wall separating truth from fiction.

This is the core of America’s real national emergency. He simply cannot be believed.