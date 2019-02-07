Trump on roll after SOTU while Dems try to roll his MAGA agenda

According to CNN and CBS polls, the speech received the approval of 76% of Americans. In fact, it was so persuasive that 72% of Americans, according to the CBS poll, agreed with the President’s comments on immigration, one of the most hotly contested issues in the country.

After a very successful State of the Union address Tuesday night, the latest Rasmussen daily tracking poll shows President Donald Trump with an impressive 49% approval rating. This shows a continual improvement over the last few days, undoubtedly impacted by a speech that was well received. The ratings for the President’s speech exceeded last year and were significantly higher than the ratings for President Obama’s speech at a similar point in his presidency.

The 82-minute address was delivered one week late due to the government shutdown and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s insistence of a delay. The speech was worth the wait as some observers believe it was the best one ever given by President Trump. The members of Congress interrupted the President 102 times with standing ovations.

His message of “Choosing Greatness” including a pitch for unity, a strong defense of a border wall, a call to protect innocent life and a total rejection of socialism. The President also outlined his reasons for bringing our military back from Afghanistan and Syria. As usual, a number of other issues including school choice, healthcare, and trade were mentioned by President Trump.

While the President has been on a roll, Democrats are dealing with horrendous problems. In Virginia, their top three elected officials are embroiled in controversy. One of their leading presidential candidates, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), is once again having to defend her inaccurate claim of being of Native American heritage. The Washington Post discovered that in her application to the Texas State Bar, she claimed to be an “American Indian.” After releasing DNA results that showed she possibly only had a Native American heritage of 1/1024 percent, Warren has become the subject of justified ridicule.

Another leading Democrat presidential candidate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), is facing criticism for her advocacy of socialized medicine and the total elimination of private health insurance. The latest entry, U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) also has the baggage of his ridiculous performance during the Kavanaugh hearings and his comparison to “Spartacus.”

At this point, leading Democrats are hoping that the Mueller report will include a bombshell accusation against President Trump and show definitive proof of his collusion with Russia to steal the 2016 election. If not, many Americans will wonder what the Special Counsel and his team of Democrat attorneys have been doing for two years and why they were spending tens of millions of taxpayer dollars.

Even if he is exonerated by Mueller, the President will be the subject of more investigations from the House Intelligence Committee and federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York, who will be investigating his personal finances and the activities of his foundation.

Despite the political conflicts and the investigations, President Trump is enjoying the same approval rating as former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton received during this exact time in their presidencies. The difference is that the news media were generally supportive of Obama and Clinton but have treated President Trump as their sworn enemy.

According to the Media Research Center, President Trump received 92% negative coverage last year from the three major broadcast networks during their news programs. The stories reported on cable news outlets such as CNN and MSNBC have been even more negative about the President. It is amazing that in this environment, surrounded by enemies in his government and the media, the President has been able to succeed and score relatively decent approval ratings.

The attacks will undoubtedly continue, but with the strong economy and problems in the Democratic Party, the chances of President Trump’s re-election in 2020 grow stronger every day.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.