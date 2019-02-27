Hanoi Michael Cohen brings down United States Congress and country

Today, President Trump is in Hanoi, Vietnam negotiating with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. This is their second summit, which gives the world a historic chance for the removal of nuclear weapons from the Korean peninsula. It signifies the tremendous progress that has been achieved in a very short period of time. Until recently, this dictator was testing nuclear weapons and building nuclear facilities. He was also holding Americans hostage. Today, the hostages have been released, the nuclear testing and expansion has stopped and remains of American soldiers killed in the Korean War have been returned to the United States.

Previous administrations failed miserably in altering the dangerous behavior of North Korea. In fact, the situation became worse with each succeeding administration. Under President Trump, it has been just the opposite as there has been significant progress in negotiations with North Korea. This improved relationship has led to a safer situation around the world, positively impacting hundreds of millions of people.

President Trump should receive a Nobel Peace Prize for his tremendous contributions in lowering the threat of nuclear war. Unfortunately, the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which selects the prize winners each year, will almost certainly overlook President Trump. This committee has a very progressive agenda, which can help explain why Barack Obama was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, which he eventually won, after just 11 days in office. Obama had done literally nothing to promote world peace, but he still received the award. He just represented “hope and change,” while President Trump has made real progress toward peace in this dangerous region of the world.

Not only is President Trump being ignored by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, but he is also being ignored by the mainstream news media. The progress with North Korea should be generating press headlines across the world. Instead, the American media is only focused on the congressional hearing featuring the President’s former attorney, Michael Cohen. This is a witness that should have never been given such an opportunity. He has been disbarred and is no longer an attorney. He has already lied to Congress and been convicted for that crime and others, including lying about his taxes. Nonetheless, the media and congressional Democrats are salivating about this prime opportunity to damage the President.

The hearings are being covered live by both cable and broadcast television networks. The Trump hating media is hoping that Cohen will be another John Dean, the White House attorney who turned against President Nixon in the throes of Watergate and helped force him to resign. It remains to be seen what impact the testimony will eventually generate, but, in the meantime, the media is covering it with enthusiasm.

Cohen was one of many attorneys who worked for President Trump. He is obviously trying to help his legal situation by turning against his employer of ten years. Cohen, who has been referred to as a “rat” by Trump, claims that he was directed to give a payout to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with the President.

During his opening statement, Cohen also claimed that the President is a “con man,” and a “racist.” Interestingly, Cohen was forced to admit that his legal team spoke with Democratic members of congress, such as House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) prior to the hearing. Was such coordination collusion?

Regarding Trump colluding with the Russians, Cohen admitted that he has no proof, although he has “suspicions.” Overall, this spectacle has achieved its objective of inflicting political damage on President Trump. In Cohen’s testimony, there have been no major new revelations, instead it has been another reminder that the Democrats and the media will stop at nothing to destroy their hated enemy, President Donald Trump.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.