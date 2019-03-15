Obama's DOJ colluded during Trump-Clinton race 2016?

On Monday, Rep. Doug Collins (D-Ga.) released transcripts of testimony from an FBI agent involved in the Clinton probe, Lisa Page. In those transcripts, Page details how the FBI planned to charge Clinton with “gross negligence” regarding her mishandling of classified material.
That is, until the Obama Justice Department gave the FBI a stand-down order.
“The Justice Department’s assessment was that it was both constitutionally vague, so that they did not actually feel that they could permissibly bring that charge,” Page told the oversight committee.
"When you say advice you got from the Department, you’re making it sound like it was the Department that told you: ‘You’re not going to charge gross negligence because we’re the prosecutors and we’re telling you we’re not going to,’” Rep. John Ratcliffe (D-Texas) asked.
“That’s correct,” Page confirmed.
In other words, Hillary Clinton — in the heat of a presidential campaign — received a get-out-of-jail free card from the same administration she helped lead at the State Department. It came not long after her husband controversially met with Attorney General Loretta Lynch on an airport tarmac.
Others disagree:
With respect, that’s stupid. I read the #LisaPage transcripts. They make her — and the FBI — look terrific: competent, honest, apolitical, committed to protecting the nation, enforcing its laws, and discovering the truth. Defaming the FBI hurts America. In case you give a damn. https://t.co/a7QWaRM34O— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 15, 2019
This is why the @GOP controlled House Judiciary Committee refused to release the transcripts of Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr and Peter Strzok last year. Their testimony contradicts the stuff that @realDonaldTrump and his enablers make up. https://t.co/QzStyt4WLF— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 15, 2019
Among other insights in the GOP-released Lisa Page transcript, the absurdity of the Republicans' deep state conspiracy narrative. pic.twitter.com/cVLlV3Imhe— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) March 15, 2019
Fact-checking Trump's tweets on the Lisa Page testimony https://t.co/Omcy9R9PMM pic.twitter.com/aiR9U1sDKJ— CNN (@CNN) March 13, 2019