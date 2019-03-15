Obama's DOJ colluded during Trump-Clinton race 2016?

On Monday, hard evidence finally landed that collusion did in fact occur during the 2016 campaign. Yet somehow these networks have yet to report the bombshell development.

Here is how one writer from Grabien , put it:

Did the Obama administration collude to protect Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election?

On Monday, Rep. Doug Collins (D-Ga.) released transcripts of testimony from an FBI agent involved in the Clinton probe, Lisa Page. In those transcripts, Page details how the FBI planned to charge Clinton with “gross negligence” regarding her mishandling of classified material.

That is, until the Obama Justice Department gave the FBI a stand-down order.

“The Justice Department’s assessment was that it was both constitutionally vague, so that they did not actually feel that they could permissibly bring that charge,” Page told the oversight committee.

"When you say advice you got from the Department, you’re making it sound like it was the Department that told you: ‘You’re not going to charge gross negligence because we’re the prosecutors and we’re telling you we’re not going to,’” Rep. John Ratcliffe (D-Texas) asked.

“That’s correct,” Page confirmed.

In other words, Hillary Clinton — in the heat of a presidential campaign — received a get-out-of-jail free card from the same administration she helped lead at the State Department. It came not long after her husband controversially met with Attorney General Loretta Lynch on an airport tarmac.

