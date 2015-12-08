Terror, MSNBC, Trump, political anonymity and the destruction of civility

CROUERE: Are you with us: CALLER MICHAEL: Yeah I know that in this environment of political correctness if you catch somebody telling a lie you're supposed to, a half-truth or not even the truth that all, is supposed to be fine with what the truth means but I would tell you, I went to Breitbart and I listened to the video with the phone call with Scarborough and Trump and you are straight out lying. And you know what you saying is untrue. SABLUDOWSKY: Okay CALLER MICHAEL: what you said was that he said that somebody ought to look into whether 28,000 came from SABLUDOWSKY:no that wasn't the issue at all CALLER MICHAEL:I'll go listen the video again and I listeners out there go listen to it and make your assessment CROUERE: I'll listen to it CALLER MICHAEL:it's just as simple as just a simple CALLER MICHAEL: what he said was, we need to look into whether 28,000 deposit, who came from and where came from, and I'm willing to bet that it was a Saudi type of deal and because the Saudis have been caught behind the scene for the hands in all these things they were behind 9/11, you saw how all these Saudi families left the country, Osama bin Laden himself with a Saudi, so let's call it the way it is and let's just say, Steve, wait a minute SABLUDOWSKY:do I get a response, Jeff (Crouere says yes) go ahead Michael CALLER MICHAEL:let's just say for the sake of this conversation, that you are right and he did say it, why would you side with the Saudis, over Trump, a man who loves his country, he loves the people in this country, and he wants to use common sense about-- maybe how we should go forward here, and you going to side with the Saudis? Okay Michael thanks for the call.. Steve, your chance to respond go ahead SABLUDOWSKY:is Michael still on the phone? Michael's on the phone, yeah SABLUDOWSKY:Michael did you hear the entire interview? Okay he's not on the phone any longer SABLUDOWSKY:okay to your call us you're going to, will first of all, let me say this CROUERE: and again, you catching me at an interview I did not see, hear, the only excerpt I saw was Scarborough putting him on hold to do a commercial break SABLUDOWSKY:so, to your call is, I will put this up on Bayoubuzz and if I'm wrong I will apologize. I have no problem apologizing about anything. Number two, I asked whether or not he saw the entire interview, okay, because I don't think he did, I think what he's referring to something I did not see. Crouere: interrupts SABLUDOWSKY:Let me finish. Crouere: he's back, with got him back on SABLUDOWSKY:great great CROUERE: welcome back on SABLUDOWSKY:so did you see the entire interview? CALLER MICHAEL:I saw, probably yes, four or five minutes of the interview, it's on Breitbart, it's real simple and it Scarborough going back and forward with Trump SABLUDOWSKY:did you see the entire interview, I asked you again? Did you see the entire interview? And the answer is no. CALLER MICHAEL:The entire interview that MSNBC had-- let's not get caught up in little SABLUDOWSKY:excuse me, ok CALLER MICHAEL: that's what you trying to do. You trying to say, oh well... SABLUDOWSKY:You didn't see the entire interview did you? You see the entire interview. I quit. What your last name Michael? What's your last name? CROUERE: Okay Steve we're not SABLUDOWSKY:this guy call me a liar, I have the courage to get up here with my last name, but people are going to call me a liar, and give false information, and not give their last name, I mean that is cowardly Jeff CROUERE: some calls want to use their last name some callers, some don't SABLUDOWSKY:that's cowardly CROUERE: Steve I like would like you to post the entire interview. SABLUDOWSKY:I will, but the part I'm referring to and to suggest that I backed the Saudis? When the world did that come from? CROURE: That's his opinion SABLUDOWSKY:Jeff, what did I say? CROUERE: Steve SABLUDOWSKY:excuse me but you're the talk show host, what I say that possibly, possibly that could be construed, that I backed Saudis. Number one, you going to let someone call me a terrorist and number two you going let somebody say that I'm backing in Saudis? CROUERE: Steve. He apologize for saying that (reference to being a terrorist)--regarding the Saudis I don't think that you backing the Saudi's SABLUDOWSKY:thank you. Thank you CROUERE: I would say this, hang on CROUERE: at the one, I ask you to watch your language I do ask you to watch your language. As was a whole exchange and you got me in a big disadvantage, I did not see the exchange, I want to see it and I'm going to comment on it. SABLUDOWSKY:He calls me a liar doesn't even tell us his name, he wouldn't tell us of you saw the entire interview he just saw something on Breitbart CROUERE: I've known you for a long time. You're not a liar. Is someone who has opinions, who passionately, passionately believe them, a lot of times I vehemently disagree with you, but you someone who wears a hard on you sleeve, you're out there emotionally, passionately defending what you believe in, okay? You and I disagree a lot on things. But that's what I think talk radio is all about. Obviously this may be something we agree, we may disagree. Let me at least see the interview to see exactly what he was saying, okay? SABLUDOWSKY:So what exactly was I referring to when discussing the Trump MSNBC morning interview?