LAGOP says Jon Bel Edwards strong-arming for House Speaker

The Louisiana Republican Party has sent out an "URGENT" email to its members asking them to contact their legislature due to "strongarming" by the Governor-in-Transition, Jon Bel Edwards. Here is the press release:

Last month, Louisiana voters elected historic Republican majorities in both the House and Senate.

Now, our next battle is to ensure that our Republican legislators elect a Republican Speaker of the House.

Governor-elect John Bel Edwards is strong-arming Republicans and urging them to choose liberal Democrat Walt Leger as the next Speaker.

Here's the thing...the Speaker wields the power to set the agenda for the House of Representatives. With John Bel Edwards and Walt Leger calling the shots, all conservative reforms will be dead on arrival.

We won't even get to vote on conservative tax reform, expanding school choice, or much-needed tort reform. Instead, we'll be voting on tax increases, restrictions on our Second Amendment rights and policies that will put liberal unions back in charge.

Join us and tell our Republican legislators to commit to only voting for a REPUBLICAN Speaker of the House.

- Republican Party of Louisiana.