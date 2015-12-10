Louisiana State Troopers campaign contributions, endorsements questioned

by Tom Aswell, Publisher of Louisiana Voice LouisianaVoice has learned that The Louisiana State Troopers Association (LSTA) has funneled more than $45,000 in political campaign contributions through LSTA Executive Director David T. Young since 2003 without the knowledge of the organization’s rank and file membership.

Much of that amount ($23,750) was given to Bobby Jindal ($10,250) and to three of the four major candidates for governor in the 2015 election ($13,500).

This follows the LSTA’s endorsement of Governor-elect John Bel Edwards in his runoff election against U.S. Sen. David Vitter which also was done without consulting or polling LSTA membership.

Following revelations by LouisianaVoice, the LSTA board has taken action to ensure that no future candidates will be endorsed by the organization without first polling its membership. The board also declined to forward a letter to Edwards asking that State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson be reappointed for another four-year term. Edmonson denied that he asked for the letter but LSTA Interim President Stephen LaFargue twice confirmed that Edmonson did make the request.

It was LaFargue who made the motion at the board’s November 30 meeting to not send the letter. The 11-member board voted unanimously to not send it.

The LSTA, according to information contained on its website, is “a fraternal organization representing the men and women of the Louisiana State Police” and represents approximately 97 percent of the commissioned officers “as well as a substantial portion of State Police Retirees.”

Organized under Section 501(c)(5) of the Internal Revenue Code, LSTA is a non-profit organization founded in 1969 to represent the interests of its members and to “improve the public services provided by our members to our community.”

Besides membership dues of $30 per month for about 950 active members and $15 per month for retirees under 60 (there are no dues for retires over 60), LSTA also relies on individual and corporate contributions to sustain its activities. It also sells decals, wearables, shirts, caps, glasses, mugs, flashlights, and miscellaneous clothing, according to information contained on the Secretary of State’s corporate records for LSTA Enterprises, LLC.

A member who spoke to LouisianaVoice on condition of anonymity said the board sets aside $25,000 per year for political contributions. Later, when candidates for office become known, the decision is made on whom to contribute money. “The problem with that is,” he said, “is that the membership has never been told of this. They knew nothing about it. David (Young) writes a check and then invoices the board for that amount.”

Another member, when shown the numbers said simply, “Holy s–t! We had no idea this was going on.”

A 501(c)(5) is allowed under IRS rules to make “unlimited corporate, individual or union contributions, so it was not immediately clear why the contributions were made through Young.

The same source said he was incensed by the action. “LSTA wasn’t set up for this kind of activity. Its main purpose is to provide support for trooper who have suffered misfortune, such as when a child has a major illness or when a trooper’s home burns down. We’re not supposed to get all involved in politics.”

Another source said it was not Young’s idea for the LSTA endorsement of Edwards or to make the political contributions and that in fact, he advised against the endorsement. “He (Young) has tried his best to keep Edmonson out of the LSTA’s operations. He and Frank (former President Frank Besson) butted heads constantly over that issue (the endorsement). But when it came down to it, Frank was President and David did as instructed. David has been dedicated and loyal to the LSTA for more than 15 years.”

Besson was recently promoted to captain’s rank and was forced to relinquish his presidency since no one with a rank higher than lieutenant may serve as an LSTA officer. LaFargue was elevated to the position on an interim basis until newly-elected President James “Jay” O’quinn takes office.

Following is a printout from the Board of Ethics Campaign Finance report on contributions made by LSTA through Young. Blank spaces represent the contributions of different David Youngs which were removed by LouisianaVoice.

