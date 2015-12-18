Jon Bel Edwards administration team shaping up: the list

So here is the most recent list of new cabinet or high administration post officials selected by incoming governor Jon Bel Edwards:
Chief of Staff, Senator Ben W. Nevers
Commissioner of the Division of Administration, Jay Dardenne
Secretary, Department of Transportation and Development – Shawn Wilson
Secretary, Louisiana Economic Development – Don Pierson
Secretary, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries – Charlie Melancon
Secretary of Department of Revenue, Kimberly Lewis Robinson
Executive Counsel – Matthew Block
Special Counsel – Erin Monroe Wesley
Deputy Chief of Staff, Communications, Legal, Special Projects – Julie Baxter Payer
Deputy Chief of Staff, Intergovernmental Affairs – Toye Taylor
Deputy Chief of Staff, Programming and Planning – Johnny G. Anderson
Richard Carbo will serve as his new Communications Director
Adjutant General, Louisiana National Guard – Major General Glenn Curtis
Superintendent, Louisiana State Police – Colonel Michael Edmonson
Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs – Joey Strickland
Commissioner, Office of Motor Vehicle – Karen St. Germain
Commissioner, Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control – Juana Marine-Lombard
for the duration of the transition and in the administration. Richard will assume the new role on Monday, December 7th.