Jon Bel Edwards administration team shaping up: the list

Around this time, every four years in Louisiana, attention is focused upon who will make up the Governor’s cabinet and key administration officials. Eight years ago, when Bobby Jindal put together his transition team, there were many new names and faces since the prior Republican Governor, Mike Foster, had left office in 2004. Obviously, as Jindal is a republican, the top jobs were lined with party or campaign leaders. This year, there are a number of familiar faces from prior administrative jobs, elective offices, and yes, even a campaign opponent, in Republican Jay Dardenne.

So here is the most recent list of new cabinet or high administration post officials selected by incoming governor Jon Bel Edwards:

Chief of Staff, Senator Ben W. Nevers

Commissioner of the Division of Administration, Jay Dardenne

Secretary, Department of Transportation and Development – Shawn Wilson

Secretary, Louisiana Economic Development – Don Pierson

Secretary, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries – Charlie Melancon

Secretary of Department of Revenue, Kimberly Lewis Robinson

Executive Counsel – Matthew Block

Special Counsel – Erin Monroe Wesley

Deputy Chief of Staff, Communications, Legal, Special Projects – Julie Baxter Payer

Deputy Chief of Staff, Intergovernmental Affairs – Toye Taylor

Deputy Chief of Staff, Programming and Planning – Johnny G. Anderson

Richard Carbo will serve as his new Communications Director

Adjutant General, Louisiana National Guard – Major General Glenn Curtis

Superintendent, Louisiana State Police – Colonel Michael Edmonson

Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs – Joey Strickland

Commissioner, Office of Motor Vehicle – Karen St. Germain

Commissioner, Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control – Juana Marine-Lombard

