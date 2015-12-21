Packing up Jindal, Landrieu 3-peat? GOP, Christian groups lobby for Speaker

Jindal, Mitch Landrieu, GOP, Louisiana republican party, House Speaker, Leger

Interesting…the Governor elect, Jon Bel Edwards, has made it known that he wants Rep Walt Leger to be the next Speaker of the House. But, some Republicans in the House want their independence. So, do the Republican Party of Louisiana, the Louisiana Right to Life and the Christian conservative organization Louisiana Family Forum, outside parties wanting those on the inside to go in another direction. They have sent emails opposing the choice. The group is calling for the majority party in the House to Republican Rep. Cameron Henry of Metairie. Traditionally, the governor-elect has been given great deference is determining the legislative leaders.

Although it is four days prior to the now controversial vote on the Monuments, a UNO poll showed that Mayor Mitch Landrieu has a 57 percent favorable rating, but, that does not mean the city’s voters are itching for a third-term for Mitch.

