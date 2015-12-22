BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


Tuesday, 22 December 2015
Trump calls Clinton Liar, FactCheck names The Donald, King of Whoppers
 
trump compressedYesterday, during a public appearance, Donald Trump called Hillary Clinton, a liar.

Today, FactCheck.org, has a name for Trump: The King of Whoppers.
It’s been a banner year for political whoppers — and for one teller of tall tales in particular: Donald Trump.
In the 12 years of FactCheck.org’s existence, we’ve never seen his match.
He stands out not only for the sheer number of his factually false claims, but also for his brazen refusals to admit error when proven wrong…..

Here we’ve assembled, as we do every year at this time, a generous sampling of the most far-fetched, distorted or downright fallacious claims made during 2015.
In past years, we’ve not singled out a single claim or a single person, and have left it to readers to judge which whoppers they consider most egregious.
But this year the evidence is overwhelming and, in our judgment, conclusive. So, for the first time, we confer the title “King of Whoppers.”

           

In the article, FactCheck went through a litany of examples in which Trump has engaged in whoppers, ranging from claim to have watched on television as “thousands and thousands” of Muslims in New Jersey were “cheering” the fall of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, to his claim for credit for Ford moving a plant from Mexico to the United States.

Not that Trump is alone in the whopper world.
FactCheck also took issue with Hillary Clinton’s recent debate remark that ISIS had a Trump video it was using to recruit terrorists and her many email server statements.
FactCheck likewise has taken issue with many of the major candidates running for President of the United States.

Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, FactCheck

 

