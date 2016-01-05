Bill Clinton, the Bill Cosby of American Politics

Instead, he is facing increased scrutiny and more disapproval for his scandalous behavior, especially with regard to extra marital relationships. Bill Clinton has been accused of rape, sexual harassment, abusive behavior and mistreatment of a variety of women. In his affair with Monica Lewinsky, he took advantage of a young intern, a behavior that would lead to the firing of any Fortune 500 CEO today. In contrast, Clinton survived his affair and the lies he told to cover it up because of a sympathetic press, monolithic backing from fellow Democrats and his wife's strong support.



In retrospect, Clinton should have been removed from office and possibly imprisoned for the scandal. He not only lied to the American people, he also lied in a court of law. In addition, he steadfastly denied his affair with Gennifer Flowers, but was eventually forced to renounce his lies and admit the truth of his adulterous relationship.



As his tawdry behavior was being exposed, Hillary stood by him and led the charge to attack the courageous women who came forward. These revelations, which would have torpedoed any Republican's political career, were nefariously labeled "bimbo eruptions."



Ironically, these stories are not going away, in fact, they are haunting Bill Clinton. As entertainer Bill Cosby is finally facing criminal charges for his mistreatment of one women, as well as accusations from dozens of others, Bill Clinton is also facing a similar scandal.



Some of the many women he abused, such as Kathleen Willey, Juanita Broaddrick and Paula Jones, are once again coming forward and talking to the media. They are denouncing both Bill and Hillary for their roles in slandering the women who tried to inform the world about the sexual appetites and deviance of the former President.



In this environment, it was no surprise that Bill Clinton's initial foray into the 2016 political arena was a disaster. Along with a haggard physical appearance and a lackluster speech, Bill Clinton did not exude much enthusiasm or energy yesterday. To make matters worse, as he was speaking, several women behind him looked troubled and grimaced. Maybe they realized the type of person who joined them on that stage; not a supporter of women, but, in fact, an abuser of women.



Today, his enabler in chief, Hillary Clinton, wants to become the first woman to be elected President of the United States. She will be attempting to maximize support from women across America.



Unfortunately for Hillary, her "big dog" Bill Clinton is not the asset that he used to be. In 2016, the former President is a liability for Hillary and the problem for her campaign will only get worse as the election draws nearer.