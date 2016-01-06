Transition Economic Development Committee submits report to Jon Bel Edwards

Today, the Transition Committee on Economic Development released its final report to Governor-elect John Bel Edwards. Since December 1, 2015, the committee met on a regular basis to develop recommendations on how to create jobs, enhance economic outcomes, and improve the quality of life for all Louisianans.

“We must send the clear message that Louisiana is open for business. That means investing in training and education to prepare the state’s workforce and future generations to create, attract, and grow business opportunities here in Louisiana," said Gov.-elect Edwards. “We have always had a strong workforce, and I appreciate this committee working so diligently to craft a plan that supports hardworking Louisianans. I look forward to working with the committee, local governments, and Secretary-designate Pierson on a robust economic development agenda."



“Our committee is eager to see the Louisiana Department of Economic Development (LED) continue to grow its reputation for effectiveness, innovation, and professionalism and expand its successes across a broader geographic and demographic footprint,” said Co-chair Sonia Perez.



“We hope to see LED become a leader and active partner in education efforts across the state in order to best prepare Louisiana’s workforce for emerging opportunities and to foster a brighter future for our children,” said Co-chair Michael Hecht.



The complete final report is available by clicking here.

COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Calvin Braxton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Braxton Land Company

Terrell Clayton, President, Clayton Ventures

Jim Clinton, CEO, CENLA Advantage Partnership

Charles D’Agostino, Executive Director, LSU Innovation Park & Louisiana Business and Technology Center

Joe Delpit, President, Joe Delpit Enterprises and Owner of Chicken Shack

Erika McConduit-Diggs, President and CEO, Urban League of Greater New Orleans

Jason El Koubi, President and CEO, One Acadiana

Jason Engles, Executive Secretary Treasurer, Central South Carpenters Regional Council

Fran Gladden, Vice President, Government & Public Affairs, Cox Communications

Rodney Greenup, President, Gulf South Engineering and Testing

Roy Griggs, President and CEO, Griggs Enterprises

Robert “Tiger” Hammond, President, New Orleans AFL-CIO and LA State Building Trades

Michael Hecht, President and CEO, Greater New Orleans, Inc.

Randal Hithe, Owner, Hithe Enterprises

Sibal Holt, President, Holt Construction

Jeff Jenkins, Partner, Bernhard Capital Partners

John Jones, Senior Vice President, Public Policy and Governmental Relations, Century Link

Adam Knapp, President and CEO, Baton Rouge Area Chamber

Alyson Lapuma, CFM, Planning Director of Tangipahoa Parish Government Planning Office

Alton Lewis, Attorney

Scott Martinez, President, North Louisiana Economic Partnership

Phillip May, President and CEO, Entergy Louisiana

Charlie Melancon, Owner, CMA LLC

Curtis Mezzic, Business Manager, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 60

Sonia Perez, President, AT&T Louisiana

Bonita Robertson, Site Director, New Orleans Works

Gale Potts Roque, Member, Louisiana Board of Commerce & Industry

Robert “Bobby” Savoie, CEO, Geocent

Lloyd N. “Sonny” Shields, Attorney, Shields Mott, LLP

Glen Smith, CEO, The Magnolia Companies

Deborah Sternberg, President and Owner, Starmount Life Insurance Company & AlwaysCare Benefits

Collis Temple, CEO, Harmony Center, Inc.

Chris Tyson, Professor of Law, LSU Law Center

Ginger Vidrine, Attorney at Law, LLC

Robert Vorhoff, Attorney

Lisa Walker, CEO and President, Health Systems 2000

Arlanda Williams, Vice-Chairwoman, Terrebonne Parish C