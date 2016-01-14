Drew Brees makes 37 tomorrow, watch his 32 TD's for New Orleans Saints 2015

While the New Orleans Saints and fans debate the future of Drew Brees due to his $30 million dollar dent to the existing salary cap, there is little doubt that even in an off year, Brees is in a class of his own--even at age 36.

Well, tomorrow, the quarterback who will all but certain be in the NFL Hall of Fame on first round after his retirement, will be the ripe young age of 37.

Drew Brees threw 32 TDs in 2015. Watch ALL of them-> https://t.co/4K0YU1Dm9M #Saints pic.twitter.com/pbKOyG015K — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 13, 2016

This year, despite playing behind a weak offensive line, banged-up offensive backfield, being out for one game and injured for two towards the end of the season, Brees still managed to lead the league in yards passed (4,870) and passed for 32 touchdowns with as rating of 101.0.

The rating was his fourth highest as a New Orleans Saint.

How impressive was his season, especially with a sub-par team, injuries and his approaching retirement age?

Here is a video showing all of his touchdowns for the 2015 season.

Happy birthday Drew. Enjoy, Saints fans.