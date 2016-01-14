BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


TOMORROW: "Super Hot" POLITICS WITH A Punch, Watch Video to learn more;

Click link
Thursday, 14 January 2016 12:32
Drew Brees makes 37 tomorrow, watch his 32 TD's for New Orleans Saints 2015
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

breesWhile the New Orleans Saints and fans debate the future of Drew Brees due to his $30 million dollar dent to the existing salary cap, there is little doubt that even in an off year, Brees is in a class of his own--even at age 36. 

Well, tomorrow, the quarterback who will all but certain be in the NFL Hall of Fame on first round after his retirement, will be the ripe young age of 37.

This year, despite playing behind a weak offensive line, banged-up offensive backfield, being out for one game and injured for two towards the end of the season, Brees still managed to lead the league in yards passed (4,870) and passed for 32 touchdowns with as rating of 101.0.

The rating was his fourth highest as a New Orleans Saint.

How impressive was his season, especially with a sub-par team, injuries and his approaching retirement age?

Here is a video showing all of his touchdowns for the 2015 season.

Happy birthday Drew.  Enjoy, Saints fans.

Last modified on Thursday, 14 January 2016 12:53
Published in News
Media Sources

BayoubuzzSteve

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com
Latest from Media Sources
More in this category: « Louisiana business group LABI names 2016 officers, board and leaders council Plans foiled, will Jon Bel Edwards be able to work with Republican House of Reps? »
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Discuss below

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1