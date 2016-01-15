GOP Establishment committing intraparty suicide over Trump



Most analysts believed it was Trump and Cruz who dominated the debate and maintained their position at the top of the polls. Clearly, neither candidate is a favorite of the dreaded GOP establishment, which is desperately trying to bolster the chances of a more moderate candidate to win the nomination. This is evil, because it is an attempt to thwart the will of the people and continue the power and privileges of a select few, the elite party insiders.





Their first choice, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, has been a bust so far in the election. Bush is languishing in single digits, behind Trump, Cruz, Dr. Ben Carson and Florida Senator Marco Rubio.



To improve Bush's chances, additional endorsements will come in from moderates such as South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who threw his anemic support behind Bush today. Graham claimed that Bush was "ready to be a Commander-in-Chief on day one." Graham is known for his hawkish foreign policy positions and his call for more strident military action against enemies abroad. He claimed that Trump says things "that make no sense."



There is no love lost between Graham and Trump, who fired back at the Senator in a strongly worded Tweet, claiming that "Sen. Lindsey Graham embarrassed himself with his failed run for President and now further embarrasses himself with endorsement of Bush."



Bush is hoping to make South Carolina his firewall and is trying to gain additional endorsements from key politicians in the days ahead. His next targets will be Governor Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott. Bush realizes that if he loses Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, his campaign will be on life support.



trump campaignThe establishment has a back-up plan if Bush continues to falter, Senator Marco Rubio is attractive to the party insiders because he supports immigration reform. He was a member of the notorious "Gang of Eight," that tried to push through amnesty for illegal aliens. While Rubio has been struggling to connect with conservatives because of his pro-amnesty immigration position, the establishment clearly supports him.



If neither candidate can prevail against Trump, establishment Republicans have another option, block his nomination at the convention. In early December, a meeting was held to discuss the possibility of a brokered convention in Cleveland in July.



Yesterday at the RNC meeting in Charleston, Holland Redfield, a committee member from the Virgin Islands, implored the party to stop Trump. Without mentioning his name, Redfield implied that Trump's position to block Muslim immigration and build a wall across the Southern border with Mexico was "reducing our label" and showing "disrespect in many cases for ethnic minorities." Redfield said he received plenty of support from other RNC members, who share his dislike of Trump.



It is no surprise that the establishment agrees with Redfield. For evidence, just watch how Governor Haley attacked her party's own front runner in the official Republican Party response to the President's State of the Union address. On Tuesday night, Haley said that the party should resist the "siren call of the angriest voices." She later admitted that it was "partially" aimed at Trump. Incredibly, her speech was approved by both House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, exposing to the nation the rift in the GOP.



All of these attacks show that the establishment is trying every possible method to take out Donald Trump, the party's presidential front runner. Of course, the Democrats would never do this, they are too smart to attempt intra party suicide.