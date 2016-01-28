Abramson, Henry picked for House money committees raises response to Edwards tax issues

“Two New Orleans-area state representatives, Republican Cameron Henry and Democrat Neil Abramson, will lead the House's two most powerful committees, members confirmed this morning.

Henry, of Metairie, will chair the House Appropriations Committee, while Abramson, of New Orleans, will chair the House Ways and Means Committee.

House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, is expected to announce committee chairs and assignments sometime today.

Appropriations and Ways and Means are known as the "money committees." The Appropriations Committee crafts the budget, and the Ways and Means Committee molds tax policy.