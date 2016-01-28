Abramson, Henry picked for House money committees raises response to Edwards tax issues

Hilburn wrote:
“Two New Orleans-area state representatives, Republican Cameron Henry and Democrat Neil Abramson, will lead the House's two most powerful committees, members confirmed this morning.
Henry, of Metairie, will chair the House Appropriations Committee, while Abramson, of New Orleans, will chair the House Ways and Means Committee.
House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, is expected to announce committee chairs and assignments sometime today.
Appropriations and Ways and Means are known as the "money committees." The Appropriations Committee crafts the budget, and the Ways and Means Committee molds tax policy.
Both Henry and Abramson prime figures in the recent fight over the Speaker of the House position. Henry, who has been a member of the Fiscal Hawks, was a republican candidate for the position, until he decided he did not have the votes to win the seat. Abramson, challenged Jon Bel Edwards’s choice for Speaker, Walt Leger and in doing so, had been heavily criticized by the New Orleans Democratic Party and other Democrats.
The move is being watched as Barras’s response to Jon Bel Edwards recipe to fix the immense budgetary problem of $2.6 billion dollar shortfall which the new Governor is recommending tax increases and cuts.