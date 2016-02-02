Hecht, Waguespack; LED workshops; CRISES, Louisiana employment data

Mayor-President Kip Holden, Chairman of the Baton Rouge-area Metropolitan Planning Organization, said, “This report benefits from bringing business and industry to the table to participate in an analysis led by our Metropolitan Planning Organization, so we can jointly promote priority transportation projects needed to get our Capital Region moving. These findings can now be used in our long-range transportation planning process, ongoing throughout 2016, to help rally the Capital Region around a comprehensive plan. We can accomplish so much more when we work together and I applaud these business and industry leaders for promoting regional cooperation.”

State Sen. Rick Ward, representing District 17, said, “This analysis confirms what so many on the west side of the river feel every day - congestion is a considerable issue for those trying to get across the river. While solutions are not cheap, enhancing and adding bridges will provide a significant return on investment both in terms of money and time saved."

State Rep. Steve Carter, of Baton Rouge, Chairman of the Capital Region Legislative Delegation, said, “The Capital Region Legislative Delegation is eager to make progress on this regional solution. Our constituents are eager to see the region rally behind a set of projects, find the revenue to fund them and get them built. The Capital Region has had to wait too long for major transportation projects."

State Rep. Johnny Berthelot, of Ascension Parish, said, “It is great to see elected officials, along with business and industry, come together to put a variety of transportation projects on the table and then work to narrow that list in a cooperative and data-driven manner. With more and more in the region commuting into and around Baton Rouge for work, we must build the road and bridge projects that allow this to happen in an efficient manner."

“This is really an unprecedented collaborative effort between the public and private sectors in our region that hopefully will spur action based on data-driven solutions,” said Johnny Milazzo, owner of Lard Oil Company in Livingston Parish.

“This study confirms the reality business and industry have been experiencing for years; the infrastructure needs of the Capital Region are not being met and it is time for immediate action,” said CRISIS co-chair Tom Yura, Senior Vice President and General Manager at BASF. “CRISIS is working collaboratively with our public officials and is offering efficient and cost-effective solutions that will not only resolve our current infrastructure crisis, but begin to address transportation needs we all benefit from as our region grows.”

“Our region has seen great job creation and economic development wins, but we know that future economic growth and job opportunities are threatened without major investments being made, and made soon, in our infrastructure,” added Ann Forte Trappey, President-CEO of Forte and Tablada, and BRAC board chair.

To conduct the analysis, a team of CRISIS representatives, parish presidents or their representatives, legislators, and CRPC staff identified projects with regional significance for analysis, with consideration given to all regional projects in the State Long Range Plan. Then, 18 major transportation projects were analyzed using a regional transportation model for comparative analysis. Key metrics used included each project’s projected reduction in regional Vehicle Hours of Travel (VHT), along with “best available” cost estimates done in conjunction with DOTD, to arrive at ratios of “congestion relief for the cost” derived for comparison.

Projects were also compared based on groupings among four different categories, based on whether they were a new Mississippi River crossing, a large regional project, a small regional project, or addressed the region’s “urban core.”

General findings of the analysis concluded that:

• Multiple projects are needed for regional congestion relief

• Highest benefit projects involve crossing the Mississippi River (New bridge and increased use of old bridge)

• Best benefit/cost projects involve improving commute to Ascension Parish and one additional lane in both directions of I-10 through Baton Rouge

• Tolling can be a part of broader funding strategy – with project tolling revenue projections ranging from 25% to 60% of project cost

Based on the analysis and findings, a recommended Regional Solution would consist of the following project priorities:

I-10 Widening (one lane in both directions) Through Baton Rouge

Cost Range – $350 M

Ascension Commuter Route (I-10 or Airline)

Cost Range: $125 M – $180 M

New River Crossing South of I-10 Bridge (With LA 30 Widening)

Untolled Cost Range: $1.1 B – $1.6 B

Tolled Cost Range: $830 M – $1.3 B

Increase Use of US 190 Bridge (BUMP or North Bypass)

Untolled Cost Range: $775 M – $780 M

Tolled Cost Range: $300 M – $305 M

LED OPENS APPLICATION PERIOD FOR CEO ROUNDTABLES

On Monday, the Louisiana Economic Development opened the application period for CEO Roundtables, a popular peer program through which executives may explore business challenges with each other and experienced facilitators. The application period will be Feb. 1 through March 31 for roundtables beginning July 2016. Interested small business executives may apply and learn more atOpportunityLouisiana.com/CEO-Roundtables.

Launched in 2014 to help established small businesses grow revenue and jobs, LED’s regional CEO Roundtables convene 15 to 18 qualified key decision-makers from the pool of applicant businesses. Participants meet 10 times for peer-to-peer learning, business networking and support in the yearlong program. Collaborative and growth-oriented, the meetings support a trusting environment in which executives explore business and personal solutions that spur business growth.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said, “These programs are a vital part of strengthening Louisiana’s economy. They offer strategic support for entrepreneurs across the state, and affirm our commitment to expand initiatives for Louisiana’s small businesses. Through this outreach, we want to see Louisiana’s small businesses grow under the leadership of our state’s visionary entrepreneurs, and for the benefit of their many talented and dedicated employees all across our state.”

Participants from a range of industries come together each session to discuss a designated topic determined by the interests of the group. Topics in current and past roundtables have included marketing, strategic planning, operational efficiency, organizational structure, delegation and cybersecurity.

“LED is committed to enhancing the development and delivery of these programs to accelerate small business growth in Louisiana,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “The strength of Louisiana’s small businesses is key to our economic growth. The programs that we provide, including the CEO Roundtables, ensure that our business leaders have access to the resources they need to thrive.”

Roundtable participants typically operate high-growth companies with annual revenue of $600,000 to $50 million and employment of five to 99 people. Each yearlong roundtable consists of 10 half-day sessions moderated by a facilitator. Discussions are structured to provide participants with timely advice on issues they’re facing or are preparing to face. Roundtable settings allow peer executives to share their company experiences openly, so participants may benefit from each other’s achievements and lessons learned.

Roundtables are underway in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport. Depending on demand, LED is considering 2016 roundtables for the Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Houma, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport and Monroe areas.