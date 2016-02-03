Jon Bel Edwards displays pro-life creds with amicus brief on abortion clinic regulations

Newly inaugurated Jon Bel Edwards is attempting to live up to his pro-life views as he for the second time, sided with anti-abortion forces.

Meanwhile, Edwards is coming under scrutiny for promoting taxes due to a 2.6 billion dollar shortfall over the next 18 months. That budget crunch was left for the new governor by Bobby Jindal, Edwards' predecessor.

Earlier this month, Today, Governor John Bel Edwards, Attorney General JeffLandry, and Department of Health and Hospitals (DHH) Secretary Rebekah Gee announced that the Attorney General’s office would assume active management of two cases involving DHH. The AG’s office is assuming primary responsibility for a lawsuit regarding Planned Parenthood that is currently on appeal in the United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and any future litigation over the constitutionality of Act 620 of the 2014 Regular Legislative Session, legislation requiring certain admitting privileges related to abortion clinics.

Today, Governor John Bel Edwards joined Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s amicus brief to the United States Supreme Court urging them to uphold provisions of legislation requiring certain admitting privileges for abortion clinics in the State of Texas. Last week, the United States District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana found a section of Act 620 of the 2014 Regular Legislative Session to be unconstitutional. The Texas law, which is similar to the Louisiana law, was upheld by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The Texas case is now before the Supreme Court.

“As a pro-life legislator, I supported the effort in the Louisiana House of Representatives to improve access to quality health care for women by placing realistic regulations on clinics performing abortions,” said Gov. Edwards. “While our overall goal should be to protect the lives of unborn children, we must also ensure that these facilities are operating in the safest manner possible and with ready access to emergency care.”

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the Texas case on March 2. The ruling will be delivered by the end of June.