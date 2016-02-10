LAGOP tells TV stations it wants time to respond to Edwards budget speech

Today, Louisiana receive more bad news from economists during the Revenue Estimating Conference that the revenue well is more dry than expected and the state is in a $850 to $900 billion deficit for the current year with a $2B deficit for next year, starting July 1.

Governor Edwards has announced an extraordinary State of the State speech to address the nightmare budget.

NOTE: Also today, John Kennedy, treasurer and candidate for US Senate called again for cutting state contractors. In doing so, he circulated a report of over $14 billion dollars in outside contracts. The vast majority of those contracts, over $13 billion is for health and hospitals, arguably because of efforts to privatize healthcare under Goveror Bobby Jindal. Kennedy's own office has issued close to five million dollars in contracts. http://www.doa.la.gov/osp/PC/AnnualReport14-15.pdf?utm_source=Consulting+Column+2-10-16&utm_campaign=Consulting+column+021016&utm_medium=email

As expected the Republicans have requested equal response time.

Here is the email from the Louisiana Republican Party:

Today, the Republican Party of Louisiana submitted letters to major television and radio stations calling on them to allow for a GOP response to Gov. Edwards’Thursday evening address.

“On behalf of the Republican Party of Louisiana and its 800,000 members, I am requesting that Louisiana Public Broadcasting air an official Republican response to Governor John Bel Edwards' speech that is scheduled for tomorrow evening,” LAGOP Executive Director Jason Dore wrote in a letter to LPB. “We ask that our spokesperson be afforded roughly the same amount of time that the governor has been given and be broadcast immediately after the governor's address concludes.”

“It has come to our attention that tomorrow evening your station may be carrying a live political speech by Governor John Bel Edwards that is, in essence, a ‘State of the State’ address,” LAGOP Chairman Roger Villere wrote in a letter sent to TV and radio station managers across the state. “Provided that LPB complies with our request, we ask that your station air the response in full. If they do not, we would like to provide a response to you through a different means.”

“Tomorrow evening, Gov. Edwards will use his address to advocate for historic tax increases on hard-working families and few, if any, actual cuts to our bloated government,” Villere’s letter to station managers continued. “We cannot afford a stopgap approach that ignores the root cause while attempting to raise taxes during what the Legislatures’ own economist has called a ‘recession.’ It is our hope that you agree that the people of Louisiana deserve to see both sides of this important issue and are allowed to decide for themselves which path they believe our leaders should take."



Click here to read the full letter sent to Louisiana Public Broadcasting.

Click here to read the full letter sent to TV station managers statewide