US Senate candidate, Kennedy to give Republican speech to Jon Bel Edwards TV budget talk

State Treasurer John Kennedy will give the Republican responsetonight to Gov. John Bel Edwards' televised address.
Treasurer Kennedy will speak for five minutes, beginning at 6:43:30 p.m., from WVLA-TV in Baton Rouge. Television stations wishing to carry the comments should tune their satellite dishes to SES 3-K23/B.
"I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to offer common sense solutions to the state's budget problems," said Treasurer Kennedy. "It is clear to me that we have a spending problem. We should not burden our hardworking families with higher taxes. When the state is spending $1 million to install statues at LSU Medical Center instead of training doctors, it's clear that our priorities are distorted."