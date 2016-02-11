BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


US Senate candidate, Kennedy to give Republican speech to Jon Bel Edwards TV budget talk
kennedy officeUS Senate candidate, and treasurer, John Kennedy has sent out an email stating he will be giving the republican response to Jon Bel Edwards speech about the budget.

Here is the email:

State Treasurer John Kennedy will give the Republican responsetonight to Gov. John Bel Edwards' televised address.

Treasurer Kennedy will speak for five minutes, beginning at 6:43:30 p.m., from WVLA-TV in Baton Rouge. Television stations wishing to carry the comments should tune their satellite dishes to SES 3-K23/B. 

"I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to offer common sense solutions to the state's budget problems," said Treasurer Kennedy. "It is clear to me that we have a spending problem. We should not burden our hardworking families with higher taxes. When the state is spending $1 million to install statues at LSU Medical Center instead of training doctors, it's clear that our priorities are distorted."

