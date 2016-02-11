Tonight: Jon Bel Edwards-John Kennedy and the budget, talk about it

Plenty is riding on what occurs tonight as new Louisiana governor Jon Bel Edwards gives his state of the budget address at 6:30 pm followed by a Republican Party response by John Kennedy, Louisiana treasurer and US Senate candidate.

On Sunday, Edwards will start the special session to try to plug a whole in the buudget, which now is short $850-900M for this year and over $2B for the Fiscal Year 2016-17.

After the televised Edwards speech and the Kennedy response, Bayoubuzz.com will host an online video discussion.

The online discussion will be recorded for future use.

You can participate by video or by phone. Video participation will require that you have a camera and sound from your computer but you can use a tablet or smart phone instead.

Topic: Louisiana budget crises

Time: Feb 11, 2016 8:00 PM (GMT-8:00) Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://zoom.us/j/7096977755



Or iPhone one-tap: 16465588656,7096977755# or 14086380968,7096977755#

Or Telephone:

Dial: +1 646 558 8656 (US Toll) or +1 408 638 0968 (US Toll)

Meeting ID: 709 697 7755