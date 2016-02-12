BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


TOMORROW: "Super Hot" POLITICS WITH A Punch, Watch Video to learn more;

Click link
Friday, 12 February 2016 17:32
US Senate candidate John Kennedy reminds voters his budget ideas
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

 John Kennedy, Treasurer has sent the email below from his US Senate campaign to remind voters he was the chosen republican to respond to Jon Bel Edwards's TV budget talk, Thursday night

 

Dear Friend, 
 

On Sunday, the Louisiana Legislature will convene in Baton Rouge to address the state’s growing budget crisis. Again. Just like they did last year. And the year before. And the year before.

This time around, the Governor is set on raising taxes on both families and businesses in Louisiana.

Last night, I delivered a response to the Governor on television outlining why we should first look at state spending before enacting the largest tax increase ever. You can watch the full video here:

The Louisiana Division of Administration recently released an annual report outlining all of the various state contracts. This report includes 4,017 contracts and amendments worth approximately $14.5 BILLION that were approved by our state government to be spent over several years.

Louisiana families and Louisiana businesses are being asked to cut their budgets so Louisiana state government does not have to cut its budget. That isn’t right. Our state needs to make real, lasting reforms so that hard-working families in our state aren’t threatened with even higher taxes.

Students in our state on the TOPS program were notified yesterday that the state will no longer cover payments for the scholarship program this semester. This is outrageous.

Before enacting these proposed huge tax increases and eliminating a successful higher education program, we should review the 4,017 new consulting contracts and the other 19,000 state contracts with an eye towards reducing state spending. The state should eliminate all contracts that are not as important as our universities, public schools, roads, health care, coastal restoration and other state priorities. The remaining consultants should be asked for at least a five percent discount.

These simple actions could save millions of dollars for Louisiana taxpayers.

You and I both know we don’t have a revenue problem nearly as much as we have a spending problem.

I hope you will join me in calling on the Governor and Legislature to use some common sense and reduce state spending.

 

 

Published in News
Tagged under
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
Related items
More in this category: « Louisiana Board of Regents: Budget cuts could devastate higher education, local economies Jon Bel Edwards dogged by "Kill LSU, Save the Tigers" mentality »
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Discuss below

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1