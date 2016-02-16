BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


Tuesday, 16 February 2016 11:23
UNO poll shows Jon Bel Edwards with low favorabilities, Kennedy tops US Senate field, La like DC politics
john kennedyA new survey under the banner of the University of New Orleans Political Science Department focusing upon the favorability of Governor Jon Bel Edwards, the direction the state is headed and the favorabilities of the seven potential US Senate candidates show little surprises.


According to the survey " Edwards finds high favorability ratings among younger respondents, Democratic identifying respondents, and black respondents. Conversely, he is found significantly unfavorable by older,  Republican identifying, and non-black voters. His aggregated ratings are 34.2% Favorable, 44.8%
Unfavorable, 21% Don't Know.
Unfavorable, 21% Don’t Know.

Gov. Edwards finds high favorability ratings among younger respondents, Democratic identifying respondents, and black respondents. Conversely, he is found significantly unfavorable by older,  Republican identifying, and non-black voters. His aggregated ratings are 34.2% Favorable, 44.8%
Unfavorable, 21% Don’t Know."


The study shows the Democrat governor with a 34.2% aggregated favorability rating, which is not surprising since the state is in the middle of the worst budget crises in history. He assumed office only one month ago. The state is ultra-conservative and the election win was more of a referendum on Vitter than it was on electing Edwards.


The survey also shows Treasurer John Kennedy leading in the poll with 48% favorable and is the only candidate that has been elected statewide. Following Kennedy is Scott Angelle, who finished third inn the governor’s election won by Edwards.  


The survey also reveals that Washington DC-type politics of divisiveness has invaded into Louisiana.

