Republican Jay Dardenne, Louisiana Governor Jon Bel Edwards's Commissioner of Administration tells the legislature, “we don’t have money to finish the year”. Republican Tony Bacala wants other parts of state government shut down but save higher education.

Higher education officials are stating that regardless as to what the legislature does, it still will have to absorb major cuts. Louisiana at risk at losing $666 million in federal funding if cuts made in healthcare to state matches. Doomsday is here. Watch it live on Twitter #lalege Tweets