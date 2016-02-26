Douthat's Donald Trump Death Zone tweet joke encourages lunatics, not funny

On Wednesday, Ross Douthat, a columnist for the New York Times, set a new low for his liberal publication. As a supposed joke, Douthat tweeted that the best way to stop Donald Trump was to attempt to assassinate him. He said, “Good news, I’ve figured out how the Trump campaign ends,” and included a link to a scene from the 1983 movie, “The Dead Zone,” which featured an attempted assassination attempt on a deranged political candidate who had visions of running for President.

This is both disgusting and outrageous, even for the New York Times. If such a threat had been made against President Obama, the reporter would have been arrested and faced charges. If such a threat had been made against Hillary Clinton, the reporter would have been immediately fired and been the subject of nationwide ridicule. However, since the victim of this reprehensible attack was Donald Trump, the New York Times did absolutely nothing. In fact, it seems that Douthat was not even reprimanded by the newspaper.

Of course, reporters have the right of free speech and we live in a country with a free press and cherish the First Amendment. However, news organizations should also have standards and advocating violence against a public figure should be unacceptable behavior.

After the initial tweet caused an intensely negative reaction from Trump supporters, Douthat apologized and removed the offensive comment. Nevertheless, the damage had already been done. Trump is a very controversial presidential candidate that has Secret Service protection. He reportedly faces death threats on a regular basis. According to his former aide, Roger Stone, Trump wears a bullet proof vest for protection.

This tweet may give lunatics encouragement to attempt to harm Trump, who is the holding large rallies across the country. No other candidate attracts such crowds, so now the already difficult job of the Secret Service has been made more difficult thanks to this lowlife columnist.

Since his presidential campaign began in June, Trump has dealt with public threats against his life a number of times. In October, a notorious Mexican drug lord, El Chapo, reportedly put a $100 million bounty on Trump’s head. In December, when Trump called for a halt on Muslim immigration into this country, the Internet exploded with death threats against him.

Of course, it is not unusual for drug lords and terrorists to target U.S. presidential candidates, but it is unprecedented for a New York Times columnist to join the fray. If this liberal newspaper, which has been in decline in recent years, had any credibility left, Douthat, a supposed foreign policy expert who supports Senator Marco Rubio and Governor John Kasich for President, would be looking for a job today.