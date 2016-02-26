Louisiana budget cries, John Bel Edwards says sales tax not enough, LABI says fix government first

Governor John Bel Edwards in a news conference today said the House’s approval of a one-cent tax “hasn’t come close to fixing the problem” and the 18-month expiration is unrealistic.

LABI, on the other hand, says to fix government first and refers to a page on its website to oppose these bills:

LABI encourages Louisiana businesses to communicate their opposition to the following bills as currently drafted:

The real cry, however, is, the state hasn’t even come close to focusing upon the $2 billion budget deficit expected next year. Plus, there is a question whether the House will budge on the sunset of a year-and-a-half.

The way the Republican House leader, Lance Harris stated the position, the time limit was a critical factor in getting the sales tax increase to pass through the House.