PC slays Cajun John Wayne, Clay Higgins, from speaking out, for now

After the release of a controversial video featuring St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Captain Clay Higgins targeting members of a local street gang it was only a matter of time before he lost his high profile position.

Yesterday, Higgins resigned his post “as a matter of conscience." He said he was not forced to resign, but clearly the Sheriff of St. Landry Parish, Bobby Guidroz, was not enamored with the colorful way Higgins described criminals in his regular Crime Stoppers video segments. Guidroz told the local media that Higgins needed to be "reigned in." The Sheriff did not like how Higgins called out the criminals and said the messages needed to be “toned down” and stripped of the “disrespectful” language.

In other words, Higgins needed to fade into obscurity and stop generating so much attention. Guidroz was likely jealous of his captain’s increasing fame. Because of this tough stance against local criminals, Higgins became known the “Cajun John Wayne.”

The February 17 video featuring Higgins surrounded by a bevy of law enforcement officials generated 15 million views on the Internet in only four days. In the video, Higgins referred to members of the Gremlins street gang as “animals,” “thugs,” and “heathens.” He also warned them that “You will be hunted, you will be trapped, and if you raise a weapon to a man like me, we'll return fire with superior fire." He called one of the gang members, Darren Carter, a “125-pound punk.” Higgins taunted Carter about carrying his weapon sideways and said that “men like us, son, we do dumbbell presses with weights bigger than you.”

In effect, Higgins accurately labeled criminals who have been preying on the innocent people of St. Landry Parish. Not surprisingly, this was too much for the politically correct Sheriff and the ACLU of Louisiana which criticized his methods. According to the ACLU, "Nothing that Mr. Higgins said will make his community safer, but there is much to suggest violations of fundamental rights of all."

On the contrary, Higgins did not violate any rights; he used tough, but appropriate language to describe the worst of the criminal element. His tone struck a chord with not only the people of his parish and state, but also people across the country.

Americans are tired of criminals being coddled and law enforcement officers bending over backwards to accommodate their needs. It is time for more law enforcement officers like Higgins who will label these criminals the right way and start fighting back against crime.

Despite his forced exit from St. Landry Parish, Higgins will certainly land a new job soon. He said his phone has been ringing off the hook. Hopefully, another law enforcement department will be able to utilize someone with the character and courage of Clay Higgins.

In his news conference yesterday, Higgins stated, "I will not kneel to violent street gangs. I will not kneel to murderers, or the parents that raised them. I will not kneel to a discredited wanna-be black activist that doesn't really have the best interest of his people in mind."

This type of boldness is needed today more than ever. Congratulations to Clay Higgins for a job well done. Let’s hope that his “retirement” from law enforcement is a very short one indeed.