Thursday, 10 March 2016 12:31
Kennedy poll shows runoff, leads Dems Campbell, Fayard and Republican Congressmen
Akennedy officeccording to a poll promoted by Treasurer John Kennedy's SuperPac "Make Louisiana Proud", the candidate for US Senate remains in the lead for that position and will be in the runoff and defeat that runoff opponent.  Kennedy is a republican and according to the survey, leads his next closest republican competitors, Congressmen Charles Boustany and John Fleming.  Rob Maness, also a Republican who ran for US Senate in 2014, trails as does former Congressman Joseph Cao.

 

The election is roughly eight months away. the election is to replace David Vitter, who is resigning after his gubernatorial loss to current Governor, John Bel Edwards.

The top Democrat candidates, based upon the Survey USA are Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell with 12% and Caroline Fayard, who ran for Lt. Governor but lost to Jay Dardenne, in 2011.

