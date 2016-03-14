BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


TOMORROW: "Super Hot" POLITICS WITH A Punch, Watch Video to learn more;

Click link
Monday, 14 March 2016 16:19
Video: Louisiana Governor Edwards says new special session probable
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

edwards blindMoments after a somber opening to the Louisiana legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards greeted the media in his press room with the same sober and caution, saying that it is probable that the Louisiana session might meet for a third time this year, after the spring yearly session, that started today.

 

 

At this time, the state is in a $800 million dollar hole for the upcoming budget and might be short for the current budget year, of roughly 60 million dollars or more.  In order to fix the 60 million dollar shortfall, since the legislature is not able to raise taxes this session, should it be needed, Louisiana would need to call a special session.  Also, should the legislature not be able to formulate sufficient cuts for next year or if the Governor is not satisfied with the cuts being offered by the republican-controlled legislature, Edwards can call a special session to try to address revenue needs.

 

Last modified on Monday, 14 March 2016 17:13
Published in News
Media Sources

BayoubuzzSteve

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com
Latest from Media Sources
More in this category: « Bob Mann blasts LABI’s Waguespack, anti-tax Louisiana conservatives What did Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards say to Louisiana legislature to open session? »
Login to post comments
back to top

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Discuss below

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1