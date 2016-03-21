BRAC’s Adam Knapp discusses upcoming statewide Louisiana Economic Development summit

For the first time, since 2005, those interested in the affairs of economic development in Louisiana can attend a statewide-economic development event centered around growth opportunities and legislative issues.

It’s kinda like "Back to the future", for Louisiana Economic Development and the network of industry leaders and businesses in the state.

In a recent interview with Bayoubuzz.com Adam Knapp, BRAC president and chief executive officer, in discussing the upcoming event, said, “We are excited to be putting together an event onApril 18that is going to be a economic development summit.”

“The idea of this was to have something happening during the legislative session to make a lot of information available about trends that are happening in economic development. And I think this is an important time to do it given how many debates are happening with the legislature across Louisiana about what the future looks like for Louisiana especially on the job creation front.”

“A business person, a small businessperson, just wanting to know what kind of things are happening across the state to give them a sense of confidence about the direction of the state and the state's economy, we hope to see that content covered, to get a good sense of where the state is going, Knapp said. “In many ways, we haven't had a chance to hear the governor and the governor's secretary of economic development, Don Pierson share their vision for economic development, now that they're in office, running the state, running economic development as an agency. So this is an opportunity for a small business person to learn what the state is doing, what type of programs are available to assist, small business, mid size business or even large business that are thinking about growth.”

In addition to keynote remarks by Governor John Bel Edwards and Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development Don Pierson, Jr., the Summit includes sessions and panels on entrepreneurship, site selection, local engagement, software and technology, and overall economic development principles. The full agenda and event registration are available online at brac.org/events.

Registration, which includes continental breakfast and lunch, is $85. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available through BRAC; for more information, please call 225-339-1174. Until April 1, L’Auberge is offering a special room rate of $109 for event attendees; call 1- 866-261-7777 and specify group code RBR55.