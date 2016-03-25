BERNIE PINSONAT LIVE: CAPITOL TALK


Friday, 25 March 2016
Trump vs. Cruz, Heidi vs. Melania highlights is low point in disgusting GOP primary?
heidi donaldThe highlights of the Trump-Cruz feud is taking politics to a new low.

Instead of discussing issues such as ISIS, the Middle East, education in the United States, immigration and other important questions that America cares about the candidates have gotten into the mud.  The discussion? The political wives--Cruz vs. Trump, as in Melania vs. Heidi.

According to the Trump campaign, Cruz started it.  

Liz Mair's anti-Trump SuperPAC ran a social media ad, featuring an old somewhat naked GQ picture of Melania Trump.  The obvious point was to peel away Mormon potential voters from Trump.  Trump then accused Cruz for the ad and threatened to "spill the beans" about his wife, Heidi Cruz.

Then Trump, took the discussion even higher, or lower, depending upon one's viewpoint by tweeting a shot of   Melania Trump next to an angry pic of Heidi Cruz.  "NO NEED TO 'SPILL THE BEANS' ... THE IMAGES ARE WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS.

Cruz, then called Trump a snivelling coward, but when asked if he would still support Trump, refused to take the bait, only saying, Trump is not going to be the nominee.   

So, who's the winner in this mini-sideshow?  Is there a winner?  Does this new drama add to the argument that Donald Trump has a woman problem?

 

Here's what is happening on social media as the discussion gets nasty, if that would be at all possible:

 
 

 

Trump-Cruz Feud Explodes After Trump Targets Heidi Cruz Again - Outnumbered

6:45

War Over Wives - Trump Targets Heidi Cruz On Twitter - Special Report All Star Panel

3:01

'Leave Heidi the hell alone': Cruz-Trump war hits new low

12:43

Ted Cruz People Attack Trumps Wife And The Donald Response To Lying Ted! Heidi Cruz Is A Nut Case

0:50

Cruz to Trump: 'Leave Heidi the Hell Alone'

0:20

BEASTMODE: Ted Cruz: 'Donald, you're a sniveling coward, leave Heidi the hell alone!'

1:50

Ted Cruz Calls Donald Trump Coward For Heidi Cruz Comments

 

